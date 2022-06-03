Every type of wood in Minecraft

Wood is one of Minecraft’s most iconic resources. It is a starter resource for many players, jumpstarting their tools and allowing for the first steps of progression. Wood is an invaluable resource and almost required to beat the game.

Many game essentials can only be crafted from the block, such as crafting tables, chests, doors, and stairs, planks, boats, sticks, and slabs. Though their function is the same, they could have different colors, owing to the type of tree they have been cut from.

Here is a look at all the types of wood in Minecraft.

What are all the types of wood available in Minecraft?

Oak

Oak wood and some of its different blocks (Image via Minecraft)

Oak is Minecraft’s original log. Before each wood type produced a unique plank, all logs produced oak when cut. The oldest slabs in the game are oak slabs, and are now so old they are considered petrified by the game.

The logs and planks are light brown, with the door being Minecraft’s original block: A light brown door with four small windows on the top and six small squares indented in the lower half.

Birch

Birch wood and some of its different blocks (Image via Minecraft)

Birch was one of the two tree types first added to the game after oak in Beta version 1.2. Nowadays, they are found in two unique biomes, the birch and tall birch forests. However, when they were first added, they spawned randomly among oak forests, where players can still find some. They can also be found in dark forests.

These trees have a unique look, with bright white bark covered in black markings. When turned into planks, they keep this color, making them a good bright option. The door made from birch is also cream, with a white paper window taking up the middle of the door.

Spruce

Spruce wood and some of its different blocks (Image via Minecraft)

The second of the new tree types added after oak was Spruce, which was also added in Beta version 1.2. These trees replaced all oak trees that spawned in taiga biomes, making taigas the first biome with a unique tree type. This is one of the game’s darker woods.

The logs and planks are a dark brown. The door made of this type of wood is very barrel-like, with many thin vertical boards held together by thin horizontal bars of metal.

Jungle

Jungle wood and some of its different blocks (Image via Minecraft)

Jungle trees are one of the more unique tree types in the game. The jungle tree has three heights, the first of which are the tiny, almost bush-like trees that make up the ground floor of the jungle. The second type comprises trees that are about the same size as oak.

Last, there are giant two-by-two trees that extend for 30 blocks vertically. These make up the canopy of the jungle and add to the claustrophobic feel of the biome.

These trees can grow cocoa beans. The logs have a slight green tinge to them, and the planks have a color that is almost oak but tinted a slight yellow. The door is very rustic in appearance, with a small broken up circular window near the top.

Acacia

Acacia wood and some of its different blocks (Image via Minecraft)

Acacia is the tree of the savannah. Often generating at extreme angles, these trees are visually quite interesting. They generate in fewer numbers than the other trees, as the savannah is a grassland biome, not a forest.

These logs and wood are a bright orange. The doors made of this type of wood are also orange, with three slim and tall windows running along the length of the entire door.

Dark Oak

Dark oak wood and some of its different blocks (Image via Minecraft)

Dark oak trees have an interesting associated biome. They make up the dark forest biome, named after the thick canopy of leaves that block out the sun and create a dim forest that can spawn mobs at any time of the day, not just at night. These trees require four saplings and grow as two-by-two trees.

These trees, as the name implies, have a dark coloration, with the planks looking like dark chocolate. The doors made from this block look similar to oak doors but without windows, as it comprises four rectangular dips on a flat door.

Mangrove

Mangrove wood and some of its different blocks (Image via Minecraft)

Mangrove is the newest type of wood in Minecraft. In fact, it has not officially released yet, but will be added in 1.19, coming out in June 2022. They will spawn in the new variant of the swamp biome, the mangrove swamp biome. These trees grow in water and have intricate root systems that elevate them slightly into the air.

These logs and planks have a beautiful dark red color, making them resemble the nether woods much more than other overworld woods. The door is a solid door with no windows and an ornate design.

Crimson

Crimson wood and some of its different blocks (Image via Minecraft)

Crimson stems are one of two nether mushrooms that act as a wood equivalent. These, as the name implies, are found in crimson forests. While not technically wood, as they are giant mushrooms that drop stems that act exactly like wood, and can be turned into planks the same way as regular wood.

These logs and planks are quite unique in terms of color, with each plank having a dark pink or purple color. The door is very similar to the spruce door, with several vertical planks and some supporting horizontal planks.

Warped

Warped wood and some of its different blocks (Image via Minecraft)

Warped stems are the second of the two nether exclusive wood types. These are light blue planks, though the log has a dark purple background covered in vines of light blue.

The doors are the most unique in the game, as they have a very overgrown appearance, with blue vines covering a blue door made of thin vertical planks of wood. One thing that separates the two giant fungi is that will never grow naturally.

The player must use bonemeal on the mushroom type on the right block to cause a giant fungus to grow. This is unlike saplings, which will eventually grow naturally.

