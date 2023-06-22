Minecraft cherry tree guide: Where to find, uses, and more

Trees play a crucial role in Minecraft as they contribute to the lush foliage and overall aesthetic of numerous biomes. Apart from enhancing the game's visual appeal, trees also serve a vital purpose by providing players with a fundamental resource: wood.

There are several tree species in Minecraft. These are predominantly found in the Overworld, but there are a couple present in the Nether dimension as well. The latest update, Trails & Tales 1.20, introduces a brand new tree species: cherry trees.

Everything to know about cherry trees in Minecraft

A large number of players who have extensively explored all the biomes in the game have consistently expressed a desire for a more vibrant and colorful tree species. To fulfill this demand, many players previously turned to using mods to introduce additional tree and wood types into their Minecraft worlds. However, they won't have to rely on mods anymore.

The highly anticipated cherry trees have finally made their debut in the latest major update, and they can now be experienced in vanilla Minecraft simply by updating to the latest version of the game.

Location and appearance

Cherry groves biome in version 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

Like most tree species, cherry trees are naturally generated in the Overworld, and you will discover an abundance of cherry trees in a newly introduced biome called cherry groves. This temperate biome can be found by exploring small mountains and elevated grasslands.

In the cherry groves biome, you will find yourself surrounded by a multitude of cherry trees, from which pink petals slowly descend. On the grassy lands, there will be plenty of tall grass and pink petals that you can collect.

The cherry trees have a unique shape, with curved branches and textured wood that enhance their appearance.

Wood acquisition and usage

Cherry trees can be mined like any other tree (Image via Mojang)

You can acquire cherry logs in Minecraft by either mining the trees using bare hands or chopping them down with an axe. These cherry logs can then be transformed into attractive cherry planks, which possess a pleasing light pink hue.

A few items that can be crafted using cherry planks (Image via Mojang)

Once obtained, cherry planks serve as a versatile crafting ingredient for various wooden items in Minecraft. You can use them to create boats with chests, hanging signs, trapdoors, and doors, among other possibilities.

Cherry wood next to cherry logs (Image via Mojang)

Cherry wood can also be crafted by placing four logs in a square formation on a crafting table. It shares the same textures and color as cherry logs but lacks the log ends. Some players may prefer using cherry wood for constructing structures due to its aesthetic appeal.

When a cherry tree is completely cut down, its leaves gradually disappear and may occasionally yield saplings. By using shears, you can collect the leaves for decorative purposes.

Cherry leaves and saplings (Image via Mojang)

Saplings of cherry trees can be grown in most overworld biomes that have a warm enough temperature. However, placing them at low Y levels may prevent their growth.

