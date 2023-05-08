How to find and grow cherry trees easily in Minecraft 1.20 update

Minecraft 1.20 has not yet been released, but players are enjoying some of its features through Java Edition snapshots and Bedrock Edition previews. One of these features is the addition of cherry trees, which function pretty similarly to most other trees when it comes to planting and growing them.

When fully grown, cherry trees in Minecraft are quite robust and have long, sweeping branches with beautiful pastel-pink coloration. Cherry trees also have a distinct "petal" effect that other trees don't, making them an ideal decorative addition and source of cherry wood.

If fans are curious about how to grow these new trees, it isn't the wrong time to look at the process.

How to Quickly Grow Cherry Trees in Minecraft 1.20

Before Minecraft fans can grow cherry trees, they'll need saplings like any other in-game tree type. As the name implies, cherry trees will only be found in the new cherry grove biome, which is located near mountains, much like standard grove biomes. They can be rarer than most other in-game biomes, but once players have a few saplings, growing them is as easy as growing oak, birch, spruce, etc.

How to Easily Grow Cherry Trees in Minecraft

Head to a cherry grove biome. These biomes generate at the base of mountains, so if you see a mountain on the horizon, head toward it and see if you don't notice a collection of pink treetops. Alternatively, if you have cheats enabled, you can enter "/locate biome cherry_grove" into your command console, and you should receive the coordinates to the closest cherry grove biome relative to you. Much like other Minecraft trees, once you find a cherry tree, break its leaf blocks for a chance for the sapling to drop. Alternatively, you can break the cherry wood blocks themselves, and the leaves will naturally decay and drop their contents. If the first tree doesn't drop any saplings, move on to the others, as there will be more than a few available within a given grove biome. Once you've got your sapling, it's time to find a place to plant it. Like most other tree saplings in Minecraft, cherry tree saplings can be planted on any dirt or moss blocks except dirt paths. Simply place the sapling into your hands and right-click or press the Place Block button on your controller to plant the sapling. Ensure that the sapling has plenty of room above it and on all sides to ensure that it has room to grow. It also requires a light level of at least nine to grow properly, so consider placing torches or other light sources nearby to keep the sapling growing during the night. Alternatively, if you want to grow the cherry sapling as quickly as possible, equip some bone meal and right-click or press the Use Item button on your controller to fertilize the sapling. After applying the bone meal a few times, the tree should instantly grow to its full size.

That's all there is to it. Cherry trees work like most other trees in Minecraft, so players can farm them much like they would other tree types. Simply plant the sapling, ensure it has room and light, and apply bone meal if you're in a hurry. With just a few saplings, fans won't have to return to cherry groves to get their wood and should have a thriving cherry tree farm much closer to home.

Poll : 0 votes