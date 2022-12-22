How to find nether fortress in Minecraft 1.19 using commands

The Nether is one of the three dimensions in Minecraft that can be accessed using a nether portal. It is a scary place filled with lava where the majority of the mobs are hostile and relatively strong.

In the Nether, the player can explore a handful of biomes and structures. The nether fortress is one of the structures that generate there. It is an essential structure for players who want to enter the End dimension.

Everything you need to know about the nether fortress in Minecraft 1.19

The nether fortress is a unique structure that extends over a large area, but most of it is just multiple narrow hallways.

How to find the nether fortress using commands

Enabling cheats in a Minecraft world (Image via Mojang)

Players must ensure that their Minecraft world has cheats enabled to use commands. If not, they can enable them in single-player worlds by following the steps below:

Step 1: Enter the Minecraft world and pause the game.

Step 2: Navigate to 'Open to LAN.'

Step 3: Turn on 'Allow Cheats.'

Step 4: Press the 'Start LAN World' option.

Creating a Nether portal

A nether portal (Image via Mojang)

Before getting to the nether fortress, the player has to enter the Nether world. To do so, they have to create a nether portal. Players only need ten obsidian blocks and a flint and steel to create a simple nether portal.

Once the items have been acquired, they need to place the obsidian blocks, as shown in the image above. The next step is to use flint and steel to activate the portal.

Command for locating the fortress

Locating a nether fortress (Image via Mojang)

Players can use the "/locate" command to quickly find biomes, points of interest, and structures in the game. The full command for finding the closest fortress is "/locate structure minecraft:fortress". If entered correctly, the X and Z coordinates of the fortress will show up in the chat.

Players can also teleport directly to the structure by left-clicking on the coordinates of the fortress. However, they are advised against doing this because they'll spawn on the same Y levels they were previously in. This could lead to the player getting spawned inside blocks and eventually dying due to suffocation.

Players can get to the fortress by pressing F3, looking at their coordinates, and moving towards the coordinates of the fortress.

Features of nether fortress

A blaze spawner in a fortress (Image via Mojang)

Blaze spawners are a vital part of nether fortresses. It spawns blazes, which are the only source of blaze rods in Minecraft. This item is needed to craft eyes of enders, which are essential for activating an End portal.

Apart from blazes, a few other mobs, such as wither skeletons and zombified piglins, can be found in this structure. Blazes and wither skeletons are exclusive mobs that are found only in the nether fortress.

A loot chest in a fortress (Image via Mojang)

Nether fortresses may also have loot chests in their hallways. Diamonds, gold ingots, and diamond horse armor are a few of the valuable items that can be found inside these chests.

Advancements

A Terrible Fortress advancement (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft Java Edition players can unlock the "A Terrible Fortress" advancement upon entering a nether fortress. However, no achievements can be unlocked in the Bedrock Edition of the game by doing the same.

