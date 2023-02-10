7 best farms in Minecraft Bedrock (2023)

Resources in Minecraft can be collected in many ways, but some methods are just better than others when it comes to yields and efficiency. The last thing players want is to run out of items or materials, so it's wise to farm them instead of collecting what can be found by happenstance.

Countless resources in the game can be farmed that go way beyond crops. Players can farm building resources like wood, crafting materials like iron or gold, or even items dropped by mobs along with their experience orbs.

While plenty of Minecraft farms are helpful, there are some that players may want to prioritize over others if they want to optimize their survival experience.

Lava farm and other essential farms to up your game in Minecraft Bedrock (2023)

1) Wood (Tree) Farm

Wood will always be one of the most crucial crafting materials in Minecraft. It's required to make wooden plank blocks and sticks for creating tools, among other things.

For this reason, it's always wise to have a tree farm nearby so players can collect the wood they need before re-planting their trees. Thanks to how trees work in Minecraft, players can even plant various tree types together to collect various types of wood all at once.

2) Livestock Farm

While crops can be fairly nourishing and easy to farm in Minecraft, animals like cows, sheep, and chickens tend to be much more beneficial.

Players will not only receive raw meat from these mobs but also other animal byproducts like eggs, milk, leather, and wool. Since this is the case, creating a livestock farm can be highly beneficial for both food and crafting materials.

3) Iron Farm

Iron may be considered one of the most vital resources in Minecraft due to its applications in so many different crafting recipes.

While mining iron can certainly yield some results, it takes time and can chew up tool durability pretty quickly. Instead, players can use villagers, zombies, and iron golems to create an iron farm that gives them much more iron without ever needing to step into the mine. This farm design does kill iron golems repetitively, but there are always more that spawn to take their place.

4) Lava Farm

Lava may be a dangerous commodity in Minecraft, but its applications outweigh the risks. Specifically, a player with a great source of lava can power blocks like furnaces without expending other resources like coal or wood.

This is exactly why a lava farm is so beneficial. These farms are also fairly easy to set up as long as players are careful. By funneling lava through dripstone into cauldrons, players can create an infinite lava source to continue drawing from as long as they need to.

5) Creeper Farm

There are a ton of different in-game mobs to farm, but creepers are one of the most important. Not only do they produce experience for players, but they also provide gunpowder, which is essential for firework rockets, TNT blocks, and splash potions.

Creeper farms are incredibly useful, especially once a player gets Elytra, as they'll need plenty of firework rockets to speed around their Minecraft world and soar through the skies. Plus, TNT blocks are particularly helpful for mining underground materials in a quick manner as well as destroying obstructions.

6) Gold Farm

Gold, like iron, can be mined in Minecraft, but there's only so much of it to obtain this way. Furthermore, gold mining is time-consuming and requires tools for the job.

However, by corralling zombie piglins from the Nether, players can grind them down and collect their gold drops. It takes resources to set up, but there are many different gold farm designs that operate this way, and all of them are incredibly effective. Since gold is required for items like golden apples or netherite ingots, a gold farm is something worth investing in.

7) Sculk Farm

Introduced in update 1.19, sculk may not seem like a particularly beneficial material. However, this couldn't be further from the truth, as it's capable of storing experience orbs and can then be easily broken to collect the experience.

With the right sculk farm in place, players can create a veritable fountain of raining sculk to collect whenever they see fit. Compared to most other forms of experience farms in Minecraft, a quality sculk farm can be incredibly lucrative when it comes to collecting a huge number of experience levels in short order.

