How do iron golems spawn in Minecraft Bedrock?

Iron golems are neutral mobs present in Minecraft Bedrock Edition. They have some of the most interesting behavioral patterns, as they are solely present to protect villagers and players from getting attacked by other hostile mobs. They are large in size and can inflict a lot of damage in one go. Not long ago, they were considered one of the strongest mobs in the entire game.

Though they naturally generate in a specific structure, you can manually spawn them by placing certain blocks in a specific order. Here are all the ways in which you can spawn iron golems in Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

Ways to spawn iron golems in Minecraft Bedrock

In villages and through villagers

Iron golems are most commonly found in villages, where they protect villagers from hostile mobs and even other players in Minecraft Bedrock (Image via Mojang)

When it comes to natural spawning, iron golems only do so in villages where villagers are present. One or two iron golems can randomly roam around the structure whenever players load the chunks properly.

As mentioned above, iron golems' sole purpose is to protect villagers from hostile mobs like skeletons, spiders, and zombies, making them essential when night comes and the latter spawn.

Moreover, villagers have a special ability to generate iron golems when certain conditions are met. If a hostile mob is near a villager with no iron golems around, the game automatically creates an iron golem near the villager for protection.

This exact game mechanic is used by players to create an iron farm, where villagers are strategically placed near a zombie so that they continue to generate iron golems that will gradually flow with water and fall into a lava pit.

Remember, any naturally created iron golem will be neutral in nature and will attack you if provoked.

Creating iron golems manually

Configuration of blocks that creates an iron golem in Minecraft Bedrock (Image via Mojang)

The second method of spawning iron golems is manually placing iron and pumpkin blocks in a certain manner. You will need four iron blocks and either one carved pumpkin, jack o' lantern, or regular pumpkin block.

Simply place four iron blocks in a T-shape, and then place any one of the pumpkin blocks on top. For reference, look at the configuration image provided above. The vertical or horizontal alignment of the blocks on the ground does not affect the end result.

Using regular pumpkins or jack o' lanterns to create iron golems is exclusive to Bedrock Edition, making things a lot easier.

Iron golems manually created by you will never turn hostile, even when you attack them.

Pillager outposts

Pillager Outposts can also occasionally spawn iron golems in dark oak cages in Minecraft Bedrock (Image via Mojang)

Occasionally, iron golems can also spawn in pillager outposts inside cages made of dark oak blocks. Since pillagers and villagers have an underlying story in the game, iron golems being trapped by hostile mobs makes a lot of sense. Once freed, they will immediately start attacking pillagers and helping players.

