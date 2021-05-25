Animals in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

The Minecraft universe is a vast and diverse place, with many different types of animals players can encounter. From the humble chicken to the polar bear, animals in Minecraft are diverse, and each has its own unique set of quirks and intricacies.

Over the years, Mojang has added a large selection of new animals to the game, ranging all the way from tiny buzzy bees to massive cuddly pandas. Many of these new animal additions were inspired and suggested by members of the Minecraft community.

This article will teach players all about the different real-life animals in Minecraft, explaining what they are good for gameplay-wise, where else they might show up in popular culture, and much more.

Animal mobs in Minecraft

What are all the different animal-like mobs in Minecraft?

There are currently 25 different animal-like mobs in Minecraft. Interestingly enough, none of these mobs are hostile by nature.

All of the real-world animal mobs in Minecraft are either passive or neutral by nature, which is strange, given the size of the selection.

How to tame animals in Minecraft?

Players can tame a variety of different animals in Minecraft. Each animal requires a slightly different method in order to be tamed. However, players can refer to the video below to learn how to tame all of the animals currently in the game.

Here are all of the animal mobs in Minecraft:

Dolphin

Llama

Wolf

Polar Bear

Panda

Bee

Cave Spider

Spider

Squid

Bat

Ocelot

Chicken

Cod

Cow

Donkey

Fox

Horse

Mule

Parrot

Pig

Rabbit

Pufferfish

Salmon

Sheep

Turtle

What do animals do in Minecraft?

The 25 different animal-inspired Minecraft mobs possess a myriad of different use cases and features.

One of the most universal traits for most (but not all) animals in Minecraft is as a source of food. This can be seen with cooked meats clocking in consistently as one of the best foods to eat in the game due to their incredible nutrient statistics.

Some of the most vital items within Minecraft also rely on animals for obtaining. For example, players will need to farm either spiders or sheep in order to gain wool, which is critical in crafting essential items like a bed.

What are the best animals in Minecraft?

There is no "best animal" in Minecraft as they all have their own unique traits. However, there are some truly useless animals. One example of this would be the bat, which serves basically no practical function in the game.

A fan-favorite Minecraft animal has long been that of the loyal wolf, which can be tamed relatively easily into a trusty side-kick. Another animal mob that's gained unlikely popularity in recent times is the cow, making its way into several different meme formats.

How to find animals in Minecraft?

Just like the real world, animals in Minecraft can be found throughout the world. Different animals spawn in different biomes that suit them. For example, one would not expect to find squids in the desert, just like horses aren't expected to spawn in ocean biomes.

The best way to come across various types of animals in Minecraft is simply to explore. Animals typically tend to spawn in packs anyway, so if one type of animal is found, more are likely nearby.

