5 best Creative servers for Minecraft Java Edition in 2021

Minecraft creative servers tend to focus on the building aspects of the game, allowing players to freely construct anything they desire alongside hundreds of other gamers.

Good Minecraft creative servers will give players access to various build-assisting server plugins such as VoxelSniper, WorldEdit, and Schematics. This is very useful as builders will not have to install mods on their own computers.

The best Minecraft building/creative servers also feature huge worlds jam-packed with hundreds of awe-inspiring builds.

Top 5 Minecraft Java servers for Creative mode in 2021

#5 Mox MC IP: MoxMC.net

MoxMC features large building plots for Minecraft players to use

MoxMC offers a myriad of social building features for players to enjoy. Upon joining the server, players can type "/plot auto" right away to automatically be allocated their very own chunk of land to build on.

Typing "/warp plots" will return players to the vast plot world so that they can explore, admire and gain inspiration from the thousands of epic builds left behind by others.

Minecraft version: 1.7- Latest

Server IP Address: MoxMC.net

#4 MCVantage IP: mcvantage.net

MC Vantage has all the creative tools players need to make epic builds

MCVantage is a relatively small server founded in 2020. It has gained a bit of traction in recent times. With a variety of game modes supported, including creative, it's a great choice for anyone looking for a tight-knit building community.

The server also strives to provide all players with completely free access to powerful building tools such as WorldEdit, Arceon, GoBrush, VoxelSniper, Schematics, and more.

MCVantage supports both Java Edition and Bedrock Edition, which means that players can connect to their preferred version of the game on any device.

Minecraft version: 1.7- Latest (Java + Bedrock)

Server IP Address: mcvantage.net

#3 Edawg 878 IP: edawg878.com

Edawg878 was once the biggest Minecraft Creative Server

Many long-time Minecrafters will likely recognize the name Edawg878 as one of the best Minecraft creative servers of all time. The server was founded almost 10 years ago.

Although the server has shrunk in size since its glory days, it remains a solid choice for players who are looking for a fun building server particularly focused on community interaction and heavy roleplay elements.

Minecraft version: Latest

Server IP Address: edawg878.com

#2 Creative Fun IP: play.creativefun.net

Creative Fun is the largest Minecraft creative server, with hundreds of players

Players interested in busy building servers should check out Creative Fun, which claims to currently be the largest dedicated Minecraft creative server.

As expected, Creative Fun offers a myriad of attractive features for builders. This includes huge 512x512 sized plots, roleplay names, WorldEdit, and even an anti-grief/rollback system so players can always build confidently without any worries.

Minecraft version: Latest

Server IP Address: play.creativefun.net

#1 Builders Refuge IP: buildersrefuge.com

Builders Refuge is a creative server that is held in high regard by much of the Minecraft building community.

Builders Refuge describes itself as a professional Minecraft building server, constructed from the ground up for professionals. As expected, all of the latest and greatest build tools can be found on the server, including WorldEdit, VoxelSniper, goPaint, goBrush, and Builder's Utilities.

Perhaps the best thing about Builders Refuge is their custom-developed schematic import and export feature. Players can use this handy feature to effortlessly download and upload particularly large builds via the website, which can be found here.

Minecraft version: 1.12 - Latest

Server IP Address: buildersrefuge.com

Also Read: Pumpkins in Minecraft: Everything to know