Pumpkins in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Pumpkins were first introduced to Minecraft in the alpha version of the Java Edition over 10 years ago.

Since then, the pumpkin has received a few minor changes and updates from Mojang. However, it has remained fairly consistent as a growable food source.

There are many unique quirks and intricacies regarding the pumpkin that players might not have heard about. This article will explain everything players need to know about pumpkins in Minecraft, including how to find, grow and use them.

Where are pumpkins found in Minecraft?

Pumpkins can be found in a variety of different places in the overworld. They are commonly found growing inside villages within taiga and snowy taiga biomes.

Pumpkins also naturally generate within the terrain of most biomes, so players will often come across them while exploring.

The less common places that pumpkins generate include inside woodland mansions, pillager outposts and shipwreck loot.

Players can harvest any pumpkin they come across without any special tools by breaking the block. Using an axe will significantly increase the speed at which the pumpkin can be harvested.

How to grow pumpkins in Minecraft

Like most crops in Minecraft, pumpkins can be grown easily. Players who want to grow pumpkins in the game can follow these easy steps to do so:

Firstly, players will need to locate pumpkin seeds. These can be obtained by placing a pumpkin in any crafting menu. Next, players must prepare the ground in order for these pumpkin seeds to be planted. The ground can be prepared simply by using a hoe on any regular dirt/grass block. After the ground has been prepared, players simply need to plant the pumpkin seeds on the land. This can be done by interacting with the ground while simply holding the pumpkin seeds (right-click on the PC version). Now, players need to wait a few Minecraft days for the newly planted pumpkins to grow fully. OPTIONAL TIP: Players can place a block of water near the growing pumpkins in order to speed up their growth, although this is not necessary.

What can be done with pumpkins in Minecraft?

Although pumpkins don't really have too many practical applications in terms of crafting in Minecraft, there are some unique recipes in which the item can be used in.

The two main recipes in which pumpkins are used include Jack'o Lanterns and Pumpkin Pies.

Pumpkins are used to craft both types of golems in Minecraft

Perhaps one of the coolest things to do with pumpkins is to build a golem, as pumpkins are required in both the crafting of an iron golem and a snow golem.

