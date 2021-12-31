How to repair elytra in Minecraft easily

Minecraft is a game that rewards players for completing milestones and learning or doing something for the first time. The game’s progression can be challenging at times, and additional external factors like hostile mobs and effects like suffocation or fall damage can hamper the player’s journey to Minecraft’s finish line.

However, the game’s “story” or progression is designed in a way that every step forward makes the player’s journey just a little bit more convenient than before. The best reward, however, can be found in the final realm a Minecraft player usually visits, called the End.

The Elytra is a rare item found only in End ships, in the “End” dimension. It consists of a pair of somewhat angelic wings that allow the player to fly around the map of Minecraft. Players need to jump and use an item called the firework rocket to propel themselves off the ground and into the air, providing a forward thrust. Additionally, players can glide a few blocks off the ground if they wish to, to deem any fall damage invalid.

The initial piece of an Elytra requires players to defeat the Ender Dragon, which then triggers the game to spawn an end gateway portal. These portals are used to reach the outer islands within the End dimension, which is where End cities and End ships are found. Once the dragon is defeated, players are free to return to the End and search for additional Elytras within the outer islands.

Elytras can be enchanted with enchantments like unbreaking and mending. Like most other pieces of gear within the game, it has a durability meter, and these enchantments make sure that it lasts as long as possible. Other enchantments that can be applied to this item include the Curse of Binding enchantment and the Curse of Vanishing enchantment.

Steps to repair an Elytra in Minecraft

As mentioned above, the elytra has a limited amount of durability. It loses one durability stat point for each second a player spends gliding. When the durability runs out, the elytra stops working. It can then be repaired using three methods:

1) Mending

Elytras, as mentioned above, can be enchanted with the “Mending” enchantment. This enchantment allows the armor to gain durability in the form of any experience orbs earned by the player.

2) Grindstone

A grindstone in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

A grindstone can be used to combine two damaged Elytras. To do so, the two elytras have to be placed in both slots of a grindstone. The end-result Elytra will turn out to be a repaired version of the item.

3) Anvil

An anvil in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Players can use an anvil to combine and repair items as well. However, this process uses a small number of enchantment levels.

The Elytra is one of the most elusive and sought-after items in Minecraft. The amount of convenience it brings to traversing the world of the game is staggering.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider