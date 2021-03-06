How does mending work in Minecraft?

Mending is one of Minecraft's most important enchantments, as it allows players to increase the durability of items.

This Minecraft enchantment is beneficial to the player in multiple ways. It allows the player to have a sense of security, contributes towards convenience, and allows the player to have more trust in their enchanted weapon, armor, or other item.

Mending is sometimes confused with item repair, which is performed using an anvil as opposed to mending, which can only be found.

How does Mending work?

This enchantment will deduct experience from any orbs (commonly received through slaying mobs or mining coal - or most quickly, Bottle o' Enchanting) and puts them into repairing the enchanted item.

XP Orbs; Image via Minecraft

How to get Mending in Minecraft

Mending can be applied by using an enchanted book. This can be used on an object by placing down an anvil, putting the item in one slot and the book in the other. The item should then come out enchanted.

Since mending is often considered a "treasure" enchantment, the player must find it through fishing, raids, trading, or as chest loot.

Fishing

A fishing rod void of enchantments in Minecraft has a 5% chance of catching treasure, but that can be increased using the Luck status effect or through Luck of the Sea. Both of these have the same impact on a player's odds of reeling in a treasure item.

Open water is a necessity to catch treasure.

Raids

All mobs involved in the raid will drop loot, which includes items with the mending enchant. This, of course, may come at the expense of the player's life if they aren't prepared.

A Raid in Progress; Image via Minecraft

Trading

When it comes to trading with villagers for enchanted items, those with the highest levels are the best to seek out. For example, an expert or master armorer (levels 8 and 9) offer enchanted diamond armor.

Looting Chests

The chances of obtaining an enchanted item through looting in Minecraft is slim, but not impossible. There are many places that this can take place in and the possibilities are different depeding on the location. It's also imperative to keep in mind that other enchantments hold an equally likely chance of being found in chests.

Looting in Java

Here are the likelihoods of receiving a diamond sword or leather tunic with the mending enchantment in the Java edition of Minecraft through chest looting:

Leather Tunic with Mending Enchantment - Shipwreck: supply 3-10 stacks = 0.253

Diamond Sword with Mending Enchantment - Bastion: treasure = 2.0

Looting in Bedrock

Here are the chances of finding an iron sword or diamond helmet with the mending enchantment through looting in the Bedrock edition of Minecraft:

Iron Sword with Mending - End City: 2-6 stacks = 0.141

Diamond Helmet with Mending - End City: 2-6 stacks = 0.141

What Minecraft items can be Mended?

Items that have a bar displaying decaying durability are capable of being mended. These items are:

Weapons (swords, bows, crossbows, tridents)

Armor (helmet, chest plate, leggings, boots, shields, turtle shells)

Tools (axe, pickaxe, hoe, shovel, shears, fishing rod)

Other Items (flint/steal, carrot on a stick, elytra)

Player Wearing a Helmet and Holding a Sword Enchanted with Mending; Image via Minecraft

Overview

It's important to note that mending isn't compatible with the infinity enchantment, which can only be applied to bows.

If a player has multiple items with the mending enchantment in Minecraft, they will all be restored by random selection when experience is present. However, items that are not equipped won't be able to contest for repair. Items that are also at full durability are not eligible until they are used.