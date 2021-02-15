Top 5 ways to get XP in Minecraft

XP is one of the most important features in Minecraft. To repair and enchant, players need XP. There are many ways to acquire XP, though some are more efficient than others.

#5 - The Ender Dragon

(Image via Minecraft)

Obviously not the most practical way to obtain XP in Minecraft, the Ender Dragon drops a massive amount of XP after it is defeated.

To get specific, the Ender Dragon drops 12,000 XP points, which equates to around 68 levels. This will allow players to enchant and repair to their heart's content.

#4 - Mobs

(Image via Minecraft)

Mobs in Minecraft provide a decent amount of XP per kill. However, much like the Ender Dragon, it is quite a dangerous pursuit.

Advertisement

Passive mobs such as chickens and sheep do not provide much experience. Killing hostile mobs is the most efficient way. A Mob farm is recommended, but it is quite a daunting task for new players.

Mobs with armor or a weapon will provide more XP as well. At least a full iron armor is recommended if players are planning to run around at night.

#3 - Fishing

(Image via Minecraft)

Fishing is a great way to make XP in Minecraft. If a player is patient, fishing can be a great way to acquire XP and rare resources simultaneously.

It is highly recommended to enchant a rod with lure, which will lower the time to catch with each level of enchant.

If players are lucky, they can find some saddles or even the mending enchantment.

#2 - Breeding

Advertisement

(Image via Minecraft)

Breeding is another great way to get large amounts of XP quickly.

While it may not seem like a great strategy to most players, breeding XP can scale with the size of the player's animal pen. With a large pen, players will receive tons of XP, provided they have the necessary resources to breed.

For the most efficient breeding, chickens are recommended as they only require seeds to breed. They also provided great resources such as feathers and chicken meat.

This is not for the faint of heart.

#1 - Mining/Smelting

(Image via Minecraft)

Mining and smelting is the best way to acquire a massive amount of XP, while acquiring useful resources at the same time.

It is recommended to mine coal, as it is the most frequently found ore in Minecraft. Coal is found in large clusters and can provide multiple levels per cluster. Players can also prioritize iron.

Advertisement

If players are good at discovering cave systems, they will find dozens of coal clusters in no time. In addition to the Mobs that players will have to kill along the way, mining is by far the most efficient way to gain XP for those sweet enchants.

Note: These are the opinions of the writer.

Also read: Minecraft Guide for Beginners