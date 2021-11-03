End gateway in Minecraft: All you need to know

The End in Minecraft is one of three dimensions, including the Nether and the Overworld. It represents the "end" of the game, even though Minecraft really never ends. The game can be beaten but it continues on endlessly. The End is one of the most dangerous places in Minecraft.

In the End, there is an end gateway, which is a portal of sorts. It can transport players to other places.

What Minecraft players should know about the End gateway

End gateways are portals that are only generated after killing the Ender Dragon. They are used to gain access to the outer End Islands. The only way to get to these portals is to find the End, enter it and defeat the Dragon, which is extremely difficult.

End Cities are a pretty cool place to go once players have defeated the Ender Dragon. Going in and killing the mob is the main goal of entering the End, but there's much more to do if players don't immediately head back to the Overworld.

Once the dragon is defeated, a nearby End gateway will be opened. There's only one way to go through it: using an Ender pearl.

End gateways are portals generated in the End to take players to End Islands. (Image via Mojang)

To enter an End gateway, players have to throw an Ender pearl into the portal section. There will be Bedrock blocks around and above it, so one can't just walk in. Make sure to throw the Ender pearl directly into the portal so it won't be teleported elsewhere and potentially into the void.

Minecraft News @beta_mcpe1 PROTIP for #MCPE #Minecraft Survival Players: An easy way of getting to the End Gateway Dimension (without Enderpearls) is by placing water all around the Portal and swimming into it! :D PROTIP for #MCPE/#Minecraft Survival Players: An easy way of getting to the End Gateway Dimension (without Enderpearls) is by placing water all around the Portal and swimming into it! :D https://t.co/kPOzj3aISk

Once they've entered the End gateway, they'll be taken to the End Islands, many of which can have an End City there, which has great loot. Upon return, players will have to throw their Ender pearl into the gateway, so they should always have at least one left.

