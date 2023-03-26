How to find cherry grove biome in Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales update

As multiple new Minecraft biomes made their debut with the Caves & Cliffs and The Wild Update, players were not expecting any new world generation features in the 1.20 Trails & Tales update. However, the developers surprised everyone by revealing a simple yet distinctive Overworld biome, the cherry grove.

Already added to the snapshot and beta versions, the cherry groves is a biome that many players have wanted for a long time. Community members have also created mods to add this biome to the game.

Cherry groves biome in Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales update

The announcement of a new Overworld biome came as a surprise, but one that the community appreciated.

Where to find

Cherry groves in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Adding cherry groves will further diversify the hilly regions, the most commonly explored regions of the Overworld.

Cherry groves are usually relatively small and somewhat uncommon. Players will typically find this temperate biome in the first layer of mountains. When in its vicinity, spotting this biome will be easy because of its distinct leaf color and dark logs.

Structures and mobs in cherry groves

A village on the side of a mountain with cherry groves (Image via Mojang)

Only two structures, the pillager outpost and villages, can spawn in cherry groves. It seems the latter can often generate in or around this biome, as many seeds have been found with villages and cherry groves generated together.

Being a rare structure, pillager outposts, on the other hand, have an extremely low chance of being seen in this uncommon place.

In the passive mob category, rabbits, pigs, and sheep can be found here, along with the majority of the common hostile mobs of the Overworld, including zombies, skeletons, and creepers, which also spawn in this area.

Blocks

Cherry logs can be obtained here (Image via Mojang)

The grass block generated in this biome has a distinct appearance due to its lime-green hue and petals that descend from the trees. Additionally, this location has a high concentration of grass generation.

The cherry groves offer a new type of wood, the cherry log. Using this, Minecraft players can craft wooden items, such as cherry handing signs and boats.

Cherry leaves and pink petals are two other items exclusive to this biome. Pink petals fall from the tree at all times and can be mined from the ground using any tool or bare hand. Aside from this, grass, grass blocks, and beehives can be seen here.

Digging below or exploring the caves underneath, players will find a decent amount of emerald ores as this biome is generated on mountains. Players eager to explore this new biome can install the latest test version of Minecraft.

