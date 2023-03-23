How to download Minecraft 1.20 snapshot 23w12a

The latest preview for Minecraft's Trails & Tales update was released on March 22, 2023. This snapshot is available for Java Edition and brings new content pertaining to archeology while also adding to the armor trimming feature.

In Java Edition snapshot 23w12a, players can find new archeology items (by brushing suspicious sand and gravel), explore the new trail ruins structure, hatch and breed sniffers, and add some cool new trims to their armor.

However, before Minecraft fans can enjoy all these new features, they'll need to download and update their version of Java Edition to the latest snapshot.

Fortunately, updating to the latest Minecraft Java snapshot can be accomplished in just a few moments with a solid internet connection.

All you need to know about updating Minecraft: Java Edition to 23w12a via the official launcher

The Minecraft Launcher is the quickest way to play the latest Java snapshots (Image via Mojang)

By using the official launcher, players can easily update Java Edition to the latest snapshot while also having access to Bedrock Edition's previews as well as any updates for Minecraft Dungeons. It's a one-stop shop for updating the game and only requires a few clicks to take care of business.

As long as fans have an internet connection with efficient download speeds, they can update all of their in-game assets quickly and spend more time enjoying the latest Java Edition snapshot.

Here's how you can update to Java Snapshot 23w12a:

Head to https://www.minecraft.net/en-us/download (or open the Microsoft Store app) and download the launcher for your operating system. Open the launcher's executable to install it on your PC. After installation, open the launcher and select Java Edition from the list of games to the left. When the splash art for Java Edition appears on the right of the window, select the icon next to the green play/install button that reads "Latest Release" and a dropdown list should appear. Select "Latest Snapshot" from the dropdown list and then press your play/install button. The launcher will collect and download the needed assets to update Java Edition. After a few moments, the game should open the latest Java Edition snapshot.

Using this method, fans can reliably use the launcher to update Java Edition to all future snapshots and pre-releases just as easily. Gone are the days of using .jar files or anything of the sort. Mojang and Microsoft have aimed to make playing and updating the game as simple and straightforward as possible.

Hopefully, players won't have to wait much longer before the long-awaited 1.20 Trails & Tales update makes its debut. With so much fun content being previewed in the latest slew of snapshots and Bedrock Edition previews, there shouldn't be any shortage of new adventures to undertake.

Poll : 0 votes