How to download Minecraft Bedrock preview 1.19.80.21

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition continues to march toward the 1.20 Trails & Tales update, but there are plenty of features and implementations to be added in the meantime.

On March 15, 2023, Mojang released a Bedrock preview called version 1.19.80.21, which finally allows players to utilize armor trimming. The preview also introduces changed netherite gear upgrade mechanics and the suspicious gravel block for archeology while fixing many bugs.

More updates to the preview program will arrive in the future, but diving into version 1.19.80.21 is a great way to start enjoying the game's betas.

If Minecraft players are wondering how to start playing the Bedrock Preview program, they've come to the right place.

How to join Minecraft Bedrock's preview program on Windows 10, Android, iOS, and Xbox consoles

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's previews have taken over for the older beta program and can be accessed on Windows 10, Android, iOS, and Xbox consoles. Each new preview released by Mojang automatically updates, so players won't have to worry about doing so manually.

Once the preview is installed, you can simply dive in whenever you'd like. You will be able to play the latest beta, complete with all of its features, changes, and additions.

Here's how you can install the preview on Windows 10:

The simplest means of installing and playing the preview on Windows comes courtesy of the Minecraft Launcher, which can be found on Minecraft.net. After purchasing Bedrock Edition, simply download and install the launcher. Log in with your Microsoft/Mojang credentials after opening it. Select the Windows 10 Edition on the left side of the launcher's window. On top of the splash art for Windows 10 Edition, click the Preview tab. Press the green install button. After the download is completed, the button should turn into a play button that you can click to enjoy the game. Additionally, the launcher and Windows 10 Edition preview can be downloaded via the Microsoft Store app after being searched for and installed. Lastly, if you have access to Xbox PC Game Pass, you can download the preview via the Xbox app or head to https://www.xbox.com/en-us/games/store/minecraft-preview-for-windows/9p5x4qvlc2xr and click the install button.

Here's how you can install the preview on Android:

Open the Google Play Store and open Minecraft's store page. Scroll down the store page until you find the section marked "Join the Beta." Opt in using the link provided. After a few minutes, your sign-up process should complete, and your game client should update to the latest preview version.

Here's how you can install the preview on iOS:

Head to the URL https://testflight.apple.com/join/qC1ZnReJ and sign up for Apple's Testflight Program for the game. Depending on how many players are currently enrolled in the program, sign-ups may be full. You may have to wait until inactive accounts are removed before you can enter the program yourself. After signing up, your game client should update to the latest preview automatically. Once the update is complete, dive into the game and enjoy. However, it's important to remember that iOS users must log in to the game at least once per month to avoid being removed from the Testflight Program.

Here's how you can install the preview on Xbox consoles:

On either Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S, you can access the preview as long as you own a copy of Bedrock Edition. Simply search for Minecraft Preview from your dashboard and install it on the resulting store page. The app should update automatically, and you can dive in and enjoy the preview once the installation is finished. Additionally, if you have a subscription to Xbox Game Pass, you can find the preview app in your Game Pass Library.

Once the preview has been installed, you will be able to access it for as long as you'd like to.

However, if you don't own a copy of Bedrock Edition and are using Game Pass to access the preview, you'll need to keep your subscription active to avoid being locked out of the game.

