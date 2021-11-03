How to download Minecraft from Xbox Game Pass on PC

Minecraft is one of, if not the, most popular games ever made. It is played by over 130 million people a month and is the best-selling game of all time. It features a sandbox world full of flora and fauna, where players can build anything, dig anywhere they like, or engage anyone in combat. Based on exploration and adventure, the game appeals to players of all age groups, from children to adults. It is also one of the most widely streamed video games on the internet.

Minecraft is available to play on many different platforms, like PC, PS4, and Mobile, and comes in a host of various editions like the Java, Bedrock, and Pocket editions. Being a part of Microsoft, Minecraft is also available on their popular gaming service, Xbox Game Pass. Game Pass is a subscription-based service that allows people to play games on demand. The following steps will describe the process of downloading Minecraft through Xbox Game Pass on a PC.

Downloading Minecraft on PC via Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass subscription

To start playing Minecraft of Game Pass, players must first purchase a subscription to either Game Pass on PC with an introductory price of $1 for the first month (full price $9.99) or Game Pass Ultimate, which is $14.99 per month after the first month of $1.

Game pass for PC includes every game on Game Pass that can be played on PC, while Game Pass Ultimate has Game Pass for PC, Xbox Live Gold for online multiplayer on Xbox consoles, and Game Pass for the Xbox.

Downloading the Xbox App on Windows 10 (or not)

There are two ways for a player to access their Game Pass games. The first is downloading the Xbox App. This application will serve as the player’s game library for the duration of their Game Pass subscription. It can be found on the Microsoft Store and downloaded for free. The second way is accessing PC games straight from the Microsoft Store, which comes pre-installed on every Windows-based PC.

Signing in to Microsoft

The player’s next step is to sign in to their Microsoft account. This is quite a simple process, with the player choosing an account on Microsoft’s sign-in page, and logging in using that account. They can now access their Game Pass games, including Minecraft.

Downloading and opening Minecraft

The player’s next step is to find Minecraft in the Store or the Xbox app and click Install. This will download the Minecraft Launcher onto the player’s PC, from where they can access their account settings, change the version of the game, add mods like Optifine and Forge, and most importantly, launch Minecraft.

Despite being available on a plethora of different platforms, availability on Xbox Game Pass will only result in further sales and profit for Minecraft and Microsoft. Game Pass is a great way to organize PC and Console games in one place.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar