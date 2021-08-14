5 best Minecraft Java Edition servers to explore

As the most popular sandbox game of all time, naturally, there's a whole lot to explore in Minecraft.

There are different things and ways to explore in Minecraft, but Java Edition servers, in particular, offer some of the best exploration players can hope to come across. Completely free for everyone to join, of course.

Below are some of the best and most engaging Minecraft Java Edition servers for exploration that they can get stuck into right now.

Five enjoyable Minecraft Java Edition servers

1) Purple Prison; IP Address: purpleprison.net

Purple Prison is a great Minecraft Java Edition server to explore

Up first is Purple Prison, a Minecraft prison and PvP server that's perfect for any adventurer looking for a fun but treacherous place to explore.

Alongside a huge PvP enabled prison, the server also features tens of thousands of unique player-built "plots" that they can explore. To get to this world, gamers can join the server and type "/warp plots."

They can claim and build on their very own plot of land simply by typing "/plot auto."

2) Imagine Fun; IP Address: mc.imaginefun.net

ImagineFun describes itself as "the most faithful recreation of the happiest place the world has ever seen." The "happiest place" being referred to is, of course, none other than Disneyland.

That's right. In this Minecraft Java server, players can explore Disneyland as if they were present in real life. With functional recreations of popular real-life rides, arcade games, collectibles, and much more, it's easy to see why this server has had over 300,000 unique players log in to explore the digital park.

3) PotterWorldMC; IP Address: play.potterworldmc.com

PotterWorldMC allows players to explore the fictional Harry Potter universe

Few fantasy worlds are as engaging and detailed as the Harry Potter universe. Featuring all the alchemy, witchcraft, and wizardry a Minecrafter could ever desire comes PotterWorldMC, a server that allows users to enroll and explore the fictional college of Hogwarts.

There's a whole lot of content for them to enjoy here, including powerful spells, several school ranks, magical 1v1 duels, and even Minecraft quidditch.

4) Wynncraft; IP Address: play.wynncraft.com

Wynncraft's map is immense, and a great place to explore

Minecraft RPG servers and exploration go hand in hand, often providing players with lore-rich environments to investigate and engage in.

As the world's most popular RPG server, Wynncraft players can discover over 100 standalone quests dotted throughout the map to complete. Each quest feels unique, and they can expect to encounter custom mobs, items, and weapons along their fateful journey.

5) EarthMC; IP Address: play.earthmc.net

If a raw landmass is what players are after, EarthMC undoubtedly takes the cake for the best place to explore in Minecraft Java Edition. Featuring a recreation of the globe as a server map generated using NASA's real-life satellite data, it doesn't get much better than this.

New users are free to claim a chunk of land on earth and make their mark by creating a city or township for others to live inside. Like in real life, towns can also wage war against each other, making EarthMC a raging hot storm of Minecraft geopolitics.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer