New mountain biome in Minecraft Experimental Snapshot 3: All you need to know

The Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update has been described by its creators (Mojang) as one of their most ambitious undertakings yet. It's so big that it was split into two parts, with the second part expected to release sometime towards the end of 2021.

One of the most anticipated features set to be included within the Caves and Cliffs part 2 update is new world generation mechanics. This will allow Mojang to implement a multitude of new biomes featuring beautifully tall mountains.

Minecraft Stony Peaks Biome: New Experimental Snapshot 3 Mountain Biome

Minecraft 1.18 experimental snapshot 3 was released on August 10, 2021. This update not only fixed a plethora of bugs but also made several changes to world generation mechanics and introduced a new mountain biome called "Stony Peaks."

Minecraft's new stony peaks biome: All details revealed

The new stony peaks biome is one of the tallest mountain biome types yet to be introduced, with its peaks reaching heights of around Y = 260.

The biome is a variant of the already existing lofty peaks/snowcapped peaks mountain biomes. Unlike lofty and snowcapped biomes, stony peaks are comprised mainly of stone and gravel, whereas lofty and snowcapped peaks contain an assortment of snow and ice blocks.

The new stony peaks Minecraft mountain biome

As expected then, the new stony peaks biome generates only inside biomes with warmer temperates only such as jungles, badlands, and deserts. Lofty peaks will be generated in relatively colder biomes such as birch forests, and finally, snow capped peaks will only generate in very cold biomes, like snowy tundras.

How to play the new Minecraft Experimental Snapshot 3?

Players wanting to play the latest Minecraft Experimental 3 snapshot and experience the all-new stony peaks biome for themselves can check out this helpful installation guide.

