Minecraft multiplayer players often encounter the infamous "outdated client" problem. This is especially true when they are playing on Minecraft servers that require players to join on different client versions.

Luckily, this problem is very easy to fix.

What does outdated client mean in Minecraft?

The "outdated client" error message is commonly seen when a player tries to use an outdated version of Minecraft to join a server or a Minecraft Realms session.

Even if the Minecraft realm or server is not running the latest version, all it takes is for the version to be higher than a client trying to connect in order for this message to appear.

How to fix the outdated client message in Minecraft

Fixing this issue is pretty easy. All players need to do is update their Minecraft version. However, this process is slightly different for individual versions of the game.

Here's a guide for players to match their own relevant Minecraft version:

For Java Edition players:

Players with Minecraft Java Edition can update their game by selecting the "Latest Release" option in the version selector on the main menu.

Players can refer to the YouTube video below if they are still confused:

For Windows 10 Edition (Bedrock) Players:

Players with Windows 10 (Bedrock) Edition can update their game by locating Minecraft in the Windows 10 store and then pressing the "Update" option.

For Nintendo Switch (Bedrock) Players:

Players on the Nintendo switch can press the "+" key, navigate to the "Software Update" option and press "Via the Internet."

For Mobile (Bedrock) Players:

Players using a mobile device, most notably Android and IOS, can navigate to the App store page for Minecraft and press the "Update" option.

For PS4/PS5 (Bedrock) Players:

PS4/PS5 players can update their game by going to the options for the Minecraft game on the PS media bar and pressing "Check for update," as seen below:

For Xbox (Bedrock) Players:

Xbox players can update their game by first navigating to the "games and apps" menu and locating Minecraft. After this, they should select "Manage game" and navigate to the "Updates" section.

