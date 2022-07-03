Minecraft players now see Technoblade’s character on launcher home screen as a memorial

A few days have gone by since YouTube legend and Minecraft star Alex "Technoblade" unexpectedly passed away, and the gaming and streaming community continues to mourn his death.

Earlier today, some community members noticed Minecraft's Java launcher is paying tribute to Technoblade by adding his signature crown to one of the pigs in the game's loading screen.

ThatGoofyGuy (Working on MTH) #savetf2 @TGGtheStickBoy THE PIG IN THE JAVA MINECRAFT LAUNCHER IS WEARING A CROWN AS A TECHNOBLADE MEMORIAL THAT'S SO SWEET

Fans were really happy to see the heartfelt gesture from the developers and the conversation thread on Twitter went viral as it attracted over 50k likes, with the presence of more than 100 fans in the reply section.

Twitter reacts to Minecraft launcher's tribute to Technoblade

Twitter user ThatGoofyGuy (@TGGtheStickBoy) shared the developer's tribute to the content creator on his Twitter account on July 2. Some community members want the developers to make the launch screen a permanent feature.

Craftpea @Craftpea1 @TGGtheStickBoy They better not change the Minecraft launcher screen from now on

Grape @GrapeApe9D @TGGtheStickBoy I hope they never remove him. Technoblade is canon to minecraft and will always be 🫡

Others provided a rational take by suggesting that Mojang should add a pig donning the special crown on every launcher screen.

Furrito Random @UnFurritoRandom @Craftpea1



Furrito Random @UnFurritoRandom @Craftpea1 @TGGtheStickBoy Or even better They add the pig with crown in every screen so he's always present

Another user on Twitter had an interesting idea and suggested that the developers should add a unique pig with a cosmetic crown that spawns very rarely in the world of Minecraft.

Mulletbird @TheMulletBird @TGGtheStickBoy They should make it an extremely rare chance for a pig with a cosmetic crown, like the rare pink sheep spawns, but purely cosmetic as so no one kills it for the crown

Several fans paid their respects to Technobalde and thanked Minecraft for the loading screen tribute.

Eh @LandomLiam



Eh @LandomLiam @TGGtheStickBoy LONG LIVE THE BLOOD GOD this is so glorious... I hope he knew the effect he had on not just his fans but the community at-large

Joel Vanwinkle @joel_vanwinkle @TGGtheStickBoy I am so sad to hear that the legend technoblade has passed at only 23 years of age. He brought happiness to millions

Some Minecraft community members were unaware of the YouTuber's demise and wanted to learn more about it.

Several fans have appreciated the developer's considerate gesture and have stated that Techno has been immortalized in-game.

babijamjam @deusjamjam @TGGtheStickBoy That is super sweet and it make me a litll bit more happy

Technoblade passed away in late June

The streaming and gaming community got the shock of their lives on July 1, 2022 after Alex's father notified the internet that the YouTuber had sadly passed away a few days ago after battling stage four cancer. The content creator's father posted an emotional message on social media platforms:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Technoblade has passed away after his battle with cancer, his father delivered a final message on his behalf today. May he rest in peace.



May he rest in peace. Technoblade has passed away after his battle with cancer, his father delivered a final message on his behalf today.May he rest in peace. https://t.co/z2dL5xzjvB

A final goodbye video was uploaded to his main YouTube channel on July 1, 2022, titled "so long nerds," in which his father read out the following message written by the content creator himself:

"Hello everyone, Technoblade here. If you're watching this, I am dead. So lets sit down and have one final chat. My real name is Alex. I had one of my siblings call me Dave one time in a deleted video from 2016 and it was one of the most successful pranks we've ever done. Thousands of creepy online dudes trying to get overly personal going, 'Oh hey, Dave, how's it going?'"

The Minecraft star ended his message with an emotional wish for his fans:

"I hope you all go on to live long, properous, and happy lives because I love you guys. Technoblade out."

The heart-breaking video went viral as it attracted more than a million views within a few hours of its upload. At the time of writing this, the video has garnered more than 45 million views with 5.9 million likes.

