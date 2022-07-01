What type of cancer did Technoblade have? Minecraft star passes away at 23

The Minecraft and streaming community was shocked to hear that YouTube star Alexander "Technoblade" passed away aged 23 after losing the battle against stage four cancer.

The YouTuber didn't officially reveal the type of cancer he was fighting, but various community members speculated that he may have been diagnosed with Sarcoma. This speculation was never confirmed as the content creator and his family wanted to keep the matter as private as possible.

In a heartfelt note posted by Techno's father following his death, he spoke a bit about the past year after the content creator was diagnosed:

"This past year had a lot of rough spots for our son as he battled stage four cancer. But he didn't complain, and kept using his famous strategic mind to try to beat what he knew were almost impossible odds. My son's bravery on this path was a shining lesson to all of us who were privileged to walk it with him."

Technoblade has passed away after his battle with cancer, his father delivered a final message on his behalf today.



May he rest in peace. Technoblade has passed away after his battle with cancer, his father delivered a final message on his behalf today.May he rest in peace. https://t.co/z2dL5xzjvB

Minecraft star Technoblade passes away due to stage four cancer

In August 2021, Technoblade uploaded a 13-minute-long video titled "where I've been." In the video, he mentioned that in July 2021, he noticed that his right arm was hurting, and speculated that it would be because of some kind of a repetitive stress injury as spends a lot of time playing games.

A few days later, he noticed that his right shoulder had started to swell as well. After consulting doctors and running tests, the YouTuber revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer. The 23-year-old gamer mentioned that his chemotherapy treatment was in full swing.

Using his signature jest-filled tone, Technoblade spoke about his experience at the hospital and said:

"So after the scans come in, I get transfered to another hospital which has an oncology ward so it's a lot more specialized towards what I need and I'm sort of like sitting there in the bed for a couple of days like, 'Hello, could I please get some health care?"

He continued:

"Could I just get a crumb of healthcare, please?', like, I want to see people spriting, you know, I feel like I want to see some urgency, you know, there's like a tumor on my arm, if you guys could just get rid of it. Just get rid of it right now!"

On July 1, 2022, a final goodbye video was uploaded to his YouTube channel titled 'so long nerds,' in which his father read out the following message written by the content creator himself:

"Hello everyone, Technoblade here. If you're watching this, I am dead. So lets sit down and have one final chat. My real name is Alex. I had one of my siblings call me Dave one time in a deleted video from 2016 and it was one of the most successful pranks we've ever done. Thousands of creepy online dudes trying to get overly personal going, 'Oh hey, Dave, how's it going?'"

The address continued as he revealed that his siblings would soon be going to college thanks to community members' continuous support. Techno's excerpt ended with the following emotional statement:

"I hope you all go on to live long, properous, and happy lives because I love you guys. Technoblade out."

The video went viral instantly as it attracted multiple million views and 1.7 million likes within a few hours of it being published. Gaming and streaming community members continue to pay tribute to the YouTube legend on various social media platforms.

