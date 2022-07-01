Minecraft streamer Technoblade passes away due to cancer

The online community was shocked to hear that popular Minecraft content creator and streamer Alexander "Technoblade" passed away earlier today after losing the battle against cancer.
The sad news was delivered by the content creator's father, who posted a final message on his behalf on social media platforms.
In a heartfelt and emotional address, the content creator's father stated:
"We, the Family of Technoblade, wanted all of you to know just how much he adored and respected his fans and colleagues."
Technoblade's father spoke a bit about his son's sportsmanship and how outgoing he used to be while creating and developing Minecraft content. Family members also asked the gaming and streaming community to respect the content creator's legacy and requested that they honor his wish to remain anonymous:
"He avoided personal fame and worked hard to keep his true identity confidential, and we ask you to continue to honor his wishes to protect his privacy and the privacy of his family."
The address concluded by mentioning that the content creator had been battling stage four cancer for the past year:
"This past year had a lot of rough spots for our son as he battled stage four cancer. But he didn't complain, and kept using his famous strategic mind to beat what he knew were the most impossible odds."
Fans can watch Technoblade's final video, titled so long nerds, in which his father reads out one final message from the content creator written eight hours before his passing away.
Fans and colleagues react to Technoblade's passing
The Minecraft community was devastated upon hearing the tragic news, and many paid their respects on various social media platforms. Several prominent Twitch and YouTube content creators also wrote heartfelt messages:
YouTube Gaming star Ludwig stated that he's been watching Techno's content for the past hour:
Matthew "Mizkif" offered condolences in a sincere tweet:
Minecraft content creator Frostbyte Freeman posted an extremely emotional tribute to the content creator:
Technoblade was one of the most well-known Minecraft YouTube content creators and began his online career back in 2013. He was also one of the most popular members of the Dream SMP server and often collaborated with Dream.
Technoblade's main YouTube channel has more than 10.5 million subscribers and 1.2 billion channel views. He has also occasionally streamed on Twitch and gained 181k followers on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform.