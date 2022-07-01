Minecraft streamer Technoblade passes away due to cancer

The online community was shocked to hear that popular Minecraft content creator and streamer Alexander "Technoblade" passed away earlier today after losing the battle against cancer.

The sad news was delivered by the content creator's father, who posted a final message on his behalf on social media platforms.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Technoblade has passed away after his battle with cancer, his father delivered a final message on his behalf today.



May he rest in peace. Technoblade has passed away after his battle with cancer, his father delivered a final message on his behalf today.May he rest in peace. https://t.co/z2dL5xzjvB

In a heartfelt and emotional address, the content creator's father stated:

"We, the Family of Technoblade, wanted all of you to know just how much he adored and respected his fans and colleagues."

Technoblade's father spoke a bit about his son's sportsmanship and how outgoing he used to be while creating and developing Minecraft content. Family members also asked the gaming and streaming community to respect the content creator's legacy and requested that they honor his wish to remain anonymous:

"He avoided personal fame and worked hard to keep his true identity confidential, and we ask you to continue to honor his wishes to protect his privacy and the privacy of his family."

The address concluded by mentioning that the content creator had been battling stage four cancer for the past year:

"This past year had a lot of rough spots for our son as he battled stage four cancer. But he didn't complain, and kept using his famous strategic mind to beat what he knew were the most impossible odds."

Fans can watch Technoblade's final video, titled so long nerds, in which his father reads out one final message from the content creator written eight hours before his passing away.

Fans and colleagues react to Technoblade's passing

The Minecraft community was devastated upon hearing the tragic news, and many paid their respects on various social media platforms. Several prominent Twitch and YouTube content creators also wrote heartfelt messages:

Charlie @MoistCr1TiKaL RIP Technoblade, the world just lost a great person RIP Technoblade, the world just lost a great person

Schlatt @jschlatt I'll never forget the day I met Technoblade. I left work early to play in a Minecraft tournament with him. I barely knew how to play... and the dude still carried us to win the entire fucking event.



Rest in peace, big guy. You'll always be a legend. I'll never forget the day I met Technoblade. I left work early to play in a Minecraft tournament with him. I barely knew how to play... and the dude still carried us to win the entire fucking event.Rest in peace, big guy. You'll always be a legend.

Quackity @Quackity



I will miss him so much.

Rest In Peace I had the opportunity to express to Technoblade how much admiration and respect I had for him, not only for the massive impact he had on all of us, but also for keeping his incredible humor even in the darkest moments.I will miss him so much.Rest In Peace I had the opportunity to express to Technoblade how much admiration and respect I had for him, not only for the massive impact he had on all of us, but also for keeping his incredible humor even in the darkest moments.I will miss him so much.Rest In Peace ❤️

YouTube Gaming star Ludwig stated that he's been watching Techno's content for the past hour:

ludwig @LudwigAhgren I’ve been rewatching Technoblade’s for the past hour



He was so witty and so humble even in the toughest of times



I’ll always look up to him



Rest In Peace <3 I’ve been rewatching Technoblade’s for the past hourHe was so witty and so humble even in the toughest of timesI’ll always look up to himRest In Peace <3

Matthew "Mizkif" offered condolences in a sincere tweet:

Mizkif @REALMizkif Technoblade was a phenomenal content creator.



His attitude throughout his content is what I aspire to be. Not to take things seriously, joking around, and trying to make others smile.



Even with cancer, he just tried to make others smile and laugh.



RIP to a genuinely funny man Technoblade was a phenomenal content creator.His attitude throughout his content is what I aspire to be. Not to take things seriously, joking around, and trying to make others smile. Even with cancer, he just tried to make others smile and laugh.RIP to a genuinely funny man

Minecraft content creator Frostbyte Freeman posted an extremely emotional tribute to the content creator:

Frostbyte Freeman @frostbyte4free Someone once said that when you die from cancer, the cancer dies too. That's not a loss- that's a draw. Technoblade never loses, and ever now, Technoblade never dies. His legacy lives on, and it always will... though the lives he touched and the content he created. Rest in peace. Someone once said that when you die from cancer, the cancer dies too. That's not a loss- that's a draw. Technoblade never loses, and ever now, Technoblade never dies. His legacy lives on, and it always will... though the lives he touched and the content he created. Rest in peace.

Technoblade was one of the most well-known Minecraft YouTube content creators and began his online career back in 2013. He was also one of the most popular members of the Dream SMP server and often collaborated with Dream.

Technoblade's main YouTube channel has more than 10.5 million subscribers and 1.2 billion channel views. He has also occasionally streamed on Twitch and gained 181k followers on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far