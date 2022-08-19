Top 5 common Minecraft biomes in 2022

The moment players enter the world of Minecraft, they are greeted with a natural-looking area with trees, grass blocks, water, sand, and more. Different areas in the game are called biomes and they vary quite a lot in terms of types of block and terrain generation. Players will also be able to distinguish between any two biomes in terms of vegetation blocks and mob spaws.

While there are loads of rare biomes that players will find along the way, they will most likely find some extremely common biomes. These common biomes might be quite boring for experienced players. However, these biomes are some of the best places for new players to start since they are less dangerous.

5 best common Minecraft biomes in 2022

5) Oceans

Oceans have several shipwrecks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

There is a high chance that players will find a huge body of water after exploring the world for a while. These are ocean biomes that stretch for hundreds and even thousands of blocks.

Though they are not the safest biomes to explore due to Drowned Zombies and Guardians, random shipwrecks and underwater ruins can generate with great loot inside secret chests. When players are new to the game, they can have a lot of fun exploring these vast aquatic biomes.

4) Spruce Forest

Spruce Forest in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Players are always in need of wood. It is arguably the most used resource in the game. After a while, players will have ample oak wood since it is the most common. Hence, a spruce forest can be great for gathering some dark brown wood.

Additionally, it is a great biome to create a hut and live peacefully in. Spruce trees are some of the best looking vegetation simply because they look the most symmetrical out of every other tree type.

3) Windswept hills

Windswept hills in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Previously known as regular mountains and hills, these new windswept hills are great for those who want to build a base high in the mountains. Players can create a small hut and have a great view from above. Other than that, these hills also generate lots of coal and iron ores since the ore generation changed after the release of the 1.18 update.

2) Beach

Beach in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

If players want the best of both land and ocean, they can find a great beach biome spot and build their base there. Players can easily gather resources from both land and ocean without traveling far and wide.

Beaches are quite common and can be found easily, making them the perfect place to settle down. Players will get a great view from their base as well. If players find a huge beach, they can even get access to a lot of sand blocks as well.

1) Plains

Plains in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

It is one of the most common and best biomes in the game. The Plains biome will mainly have a flattish terrain with loads of farm animals and grass blocks. Players may also find occasional trees generating in this biome, though most of the area is only covered with grass blocks.

It is the best biome for new players to build their first base and to simply keep them safe from hostile mobs. Since farm animals spawn here, it is also the best place to build different pens for different mobs.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are other great common biomes in Minecraft as well.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta