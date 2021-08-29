5 best Minecraft seeds for beach spawn

The beautiful ocean makes beaches one of the most fun places to build a house in Minecraft. Mojang knows that the players love the beach biome and have decided to widen them in the upcoming Caves & Cliffs update.

By no means are beaches a rare biome, but finding the perfect beach for the build idea a player has in mind can be challenging. They can use seeds that spawn them near beaches where they can build beach houses.

For those unaware, Minecraft seeds are codes that can be entered when creating a new world. The world that generates depends on the seed used by the player.

Best Minecraft seeds that spawn the player on a beach

5) Small beach island (Seed: 345663)

A small beach island (Image via Minecraft)

This amazing 1.17 Java Edition seed spawns the player on a small island with many turtles. There are also two ravines at 9, 52, -115 and -4, 20, -145. Players can also find an amethyst geode generated between the two ravines.

4) Beach next to plains (Seed: 8634)

Beach next to a village (Image via Minecraft)

This is a bedrock seed that has a plains biome next to the beach. It works on the latest version of Minecraft as well. There's also a village in that plains biome. Players can also find an amethyst geode at 692, 25, 68.

3) Beach with coral (Seed: -1194193358)

An island infront of a coral reef (Image via Minecraft)

Players who enjoy using sea pickles and other items in their build that can be obtained from coral reefs must try this Java seed. It spawns them right next to a beach island with a huge coral reef in front of it.

This seed is better than the previous one because it has even larger islands next to the spawn. Therefore, players will have no problem getting resources.

2) Huge beach (Seed: 300032)

Big beach in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Like most seeds on this list, this seed is only for Java Edition. It spawns the player on a huge beach biome. There's also a dungeon with a spider spawner at 14, 26, 10. The dungeon has two chests, and one of them has an enchanted book with Efficiency IV.

1) Five Ocean ruins at spawn (Seed: 521873)

Ocean ruins at the beach (Image via Minecraft)

This is easily the best seed on the list. It works on Java Edition and spawns a player on a beach biome with five ocean ruins generated mostly above the surface.

From the chests of the ruins, players can get items like buried treasure maps and emeralds. There's also a cold and beautiful deep-frozen ocean biome next to the beach.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

For more latest updates, like and follow Sportskeeda Minecraft's Facebook page!

Edited by Srijan Sen