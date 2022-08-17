Top 5 ways to use anvils in Minecraft 1.19 update

Anvils are blocks in the Minecraft 1.19 update that can be used in several ways. These are some of the most expensive blocks to craft, especially for new players, since they require blocks of iron. However, once they are made, they can be used to tweak many other items.

To craft one of these blocks, players will need four iron ingots and three blocks of iron. On the crafting table, players need to place three blocks of iron horizontally in the top row and four iron ingots in an upside-down T-shape.

5 best ways to use anvils in Minecraft 1.19 update

5) Tweaking in-game maps (Bedrock Edition only)

Maps in Minecraft 1.19 update Bedrock Edition can also be edited on anvils (Image via Mojang)

Even though this feature is exclusive to Bedrock Edition, it is worth mentioning. Usually, if players want to edit any in-game maps, they either need a crafting table or a dedicated cartography table. However, in Bedrock Edition, players can also edit maps on anvils.

Maps can be zoomed-out, cloned, and even used to represent a player's position on them simply. This can be done by placing a map and other map-related items in the other slot.

4) Renaming items

Most items can also be renamed via anvils in Minecraft 1.19 update (Image via Mojang)

After users play the game for a while, they get attached to their items and the mobs they own as pets. Hence, the title has a feature where players can rename their items or name their mobs. This does not come at a high enchantment cost and is a great way to personalize possessions.

To rename an item, players can simply place it in the anvil's GUI (Graphical User Interface) and then type in a new name. If players want to rename a mob, they can first write a name on a name tag and then apply it to any mob by right-clicking on them.

3) Repairing items

Anvils can repair items in Minecraft 1.19 update (Image via Mojang)

If players have several pieces of gear that have low durability, they can repair them using anvil as well. Repairing gear is a great system in the title through which players can get a fully-recovered gear via several damaged ones.

Though players can repair items in normal crafting slots as well, repairing items in an anvil will help retain any enchantments that are on them. Hence, making use of an anvil is the best way to go here.

2) Falling trap

Falling anvil trap made in Minecraft 1.19 update (Image via Mojang)

Anvils are arguably the heaviest block in the game. It is also a gravity-affected block and will fall if nothing blocks it from below. Hence, players can use it as an entity-crushing trap as well. Gamers can strategically place anvils on top of a piston's extended arm and connect it to a button or a pressure plate.

When any player or mob comes under the anvils, the contraption can be activated so that the piston arms can retract, and the anvils can fall on the victim. The hit impact from a falling anvil is lethal and can heavily damage or even kill entities.

1) Enchanting items

Anvil can be used to enchant items in Minecraft 1.19 update (Image via Mojang)

When players start their journey in the game, they use an enchanting table to apply powerups to their tools, weapons, and armor. However, these tables are not the best way to go since they give random enchantments that players might not want. This is why players usually look for librarian villagers who give specific enchantments as enchanted books.

When it comes to using enchanted books on equipment, the anvil is the only block that can help. It can apply enchanted books to pieces of gear for a certain enchantment cost. Experienced players often use this block to enchant their items since the enchanting table is quite random when it comes to offering enchantments.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh