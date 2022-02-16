How to make a falling anvil trap in Minecraft

An anvil is one of the items in Minecraft that is affected by gravity and can fall if no solid block is below it. Due to this and their hefty weight, they are often used in traps to kill mobs or other players. There is an easy way to make a simple trap with this heavy block in the game.

Anvils can be crafted with three blocks of iron and four iron ingots. It is one of the more expensive items to craft as it takes a lot of iron. However, it is highly useful as it enables players to enchant gear with enchanted books and name items in the game. Because of the amount of iron used to craft it, it is considered one of the heaviest items in the game and is perfect for a trap.

Easiest way to make a falling anvil trap in Minecraft

There are several ways of making this particular trap in Minecraft, like trapping mobs and players in a pit and then hitting them with the item or trapping them in an enclosed space before hitting them. However, this approach has a simpler contraption and a much more basic trap.

Items to have

Before creating a trap like this, players must procure certain items beforehand. Since this is a slightly complex redstone contraption, they must have several redstone components with them. Here is a list of all the things needed:

Couple of anvils

Couple of Pistons

Stack of redstone dust

Four redstone torches

Two pressure plates

Two iron doors

Glass Blocks

Any type of blocks for hiding the trap

How to easily set up the trap

Iron doors activated with redstone torch (Image via Minecraft)

First, players will need to create a place where mobs and other players can take damage from the anvil. For this, they can create a house entrance where there are pressure plates and iron doors. Place some redstone torches underneath the iron doors and place them sideways, so they remain shut. At this point, the pressure plates shouldn't do anything.

Connect the pressure plate to the piston on top (Image via Minecraft)

Then, connect the pressure plate to the roof of the house, where the two pistons will be activated. This can be done by building an alternate glass tower through which the redstone dust goes. Place a redstone torch in the middle of the redstone dust connection so that it stays activated and only deactivates when the pressure plate is pressed.

This way, the piston on the top of the roof will be activated. On top of the piston arm, players will need to place the item that will fall on the victim, which in this case is the anvil. Once everything is set up, players can hide all of this and make a house around it.

The redstone connection meeting the pistons (Image via Minecraft)

If any player or mob comes near the door and presses the pressure plate, they will get confused as the doors won't open. The redstone contraption will start working and retract the piston arm, thereby dropping the anvil on them.

Players must remember to make the redstone glass tower high enough so that the impact from the anvil is fatal enough.

Edited by Danyal Arabi