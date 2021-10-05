Anvils are a block in Minecraft which can be used to repair, rename, and combine enchantments on a variety of items. Players can craft themselves an anvil with three blocks of iron and four iron ingots, or 31 iron ingots including those used to make the iron blocks.

They can also try their luck at finding them in one of Minecraft’s elusive Woodland Mansions, as anvils will occasionally generate in the structure’s forge.

With an array of in-game applications, anvils are an excellent addition to any Minecraft base. Here are the top 5 tips and tricks for anvils in Minecraft.

Top 5 Minecraft tips and tricks for anvils

5) Breakage

An image of an anvil in a plains biome in Minecraft. (Image via Mojang).

Anvils will become damaged over time. Notably, there are three levels of damage. In Java Edition, these are called anvil, chipped, and damaged anvil. Whereas in Bedrock Edition, the damage levels are anvil, slightly damaged anvil, and very damaged anvil.

Damage levels do not influence how Minecraft players use their anvil, but it will affect how it can be stacked in their inventory.

While there is a 12 percent chance of an anvil becoming damaged with each usage, it can still be used 25 times. They can also be destroyed or damaged by falling.

4) Falling anvils

An image of an anvil in a Minecraft player's base. (Image via Mojang).

Anvils are affected by gravity in the same way that sand, gravel, and dragon eggs are. This means that they can fall and inflict damage on players. Falling anvils can inflict up to 20 hearts' worth of damage.

Having a helmet equipped will reduce the impact by 25 percent. Players can also use falling anvils to destroy items. This can be done if it falls from at least three blocks.

3) Combining enchanted books

An image of a player looking at an anvil in Minecraft.(Image via Mojang).

Players can use an anvil to create higher-level enchanted books. They can do this by combining two lower-level enchanted ones on an anvil. This makes the latter a useful alternative to enchantment tables.

2) Expensive item repair

Anvils have a variety of in-game uses. (Image via Mojang).

While players can use their anvils to repair items, that doesn’t necessarily mean they should. Not only does this method cost experience levels, it can also exhaust significantly more materials than it would take to entirely replace the item.

This is especially true for unenchanted items, with the exception of armor.

1) Controlling TNT explosions

An image of an anvil next to a TNT block in Minecraft. (Image via Mojang).

Anvils can be used to contain TNT explosions in Minecraft. If a player places an anvil on top of an exploding block of TNT, the explosion will not affect the surrounding blocks.

This works because TNT explosions aren’t powerful enough to destroy the anvil, which will fall into the space that the TNT takes up.

Anvils can be used for all manner of things, and are an excellent in-game addition to any Minecraft player's base.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul