How to get pink petals in Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales update

Minecraft update 1.20, also known as the Trails & Tales update, is bringing plenty of new content to the world's most beloved sandbox game. In addition to cherry grove biomes, sniffer and camel mobs, and archeology, plenty of new items and blocks are making their way into the game as well. One such example is pink petals, a decorative block that grows similarly to flowers.

At the moment, pink petals don't do all that much in the game past being a decoration or being ground into pink dye in the crafting menu. However, Minecraft players are always finding innovative uses for even the most innocuous blocks, and Mojang may eventually add new uses for pink petals in the future.

But where can Minecraft fans obtain these new pink-hued blocks? The simple answer is that they'll need to find a cherry grove biome.

How to find and collect pink petals in Minecraft's 1.20 update

Cherry grove biomes, also known as cherry blossom biomes due to the cherry blossom trees found within, are a new biome introduced in Minecraft 1.20. These biomes typically generate near mountain ranges much like standard grove biomes, and they contain not only cherry trees and mobs like sheep and bees but also the pink petals that players may be searching for.

Pink petals generate on the floor of the forest of cherry grove biomes, so once players find one of these biomes, it should only take a few moments to spot the pink petals as well.

How to find pink petals in Minecraft 1.20:

When you enter your world seed, make sure that it's compatible with the 1.20 update. If the seed is older, it may not generate cherry groves or may not do so as intended. Search for mountains within your world. Cherry grove biomes naturally generate on the slopes of large mountain ranges, but they can occasionally pop up on the top of steep mountain cliffs if there is enough space. Regardless, mountains are key to finding cherry groves, so be on the lookout for them. Additionally, if you have cheats enabled, you can enter the command "/locate biome cherry_grove" or "locate biome minecraft:cherry_grove" to receive the coordinates of the nearest cherry grove biome relative to your current location. Once you've made your way to the cherry grove biome, simply check the forest floor for pink petals. Scan the ground for small pink flowers, either alone or in clusters, then simply break them with your hands or any of your tools and pick them up.

For the time being, pink petals may only work in a decorative or dye-creating capacity, but Mojang may have plans for these small pink flowers in the months and years after the 1.20 update releases.

Alternatively, the modding community may very well come up with some ideas for pink petals as well. It's unclear as to what mods or add-ons could do to improve the utility of these new blocks, but the creativity of the community is truly boundless.

