5 best Minecraft commands to use in 2023

If Minecraft players have cheats enabled, there is a laundry list of interesting commands that can be used as of version 1.19. Depending on the situation, there's a massive amount of tasks that can be accomplished much quicker through the use of commands.

While there are tons of commands in all of the main editions of Minecraft, some commands are more approachable and useful than their counterparts. For instance, the ability to teleport or conjure items is simpler than controlling entity tags or manipulating JFR profiling. Fortunately, some of the best gameplay-relevant commands are also the simplest ones to use.

For Minecraft players who are new to commands or who don't know much about them, there are a few that are worth knowing as of version 1.19+.

Easy and effective commands worth using in Minecraft 1.19

1) /TP or /Teleport

There's no denying that Minecraft worlds are incredibly vast. Fortunately, the in-game coordinate system means players can use the /tp or /teleport commands to warp to a specific location in a flash.

By entering either /tp or /teleport followed by a target designator (like @s for one's self, for example) and a series of coordinates, players can teleport to any defined location in their world in the blink of an eye. Even better, the command can be utilized on a command block to teleport multiple players or entities at once if need be.

2) /Gamemode

Traditionally, Minecraft players select which game mode they'll play when they create their world for the first time. Otherwise, in multiplayer situations, the game mode is dictated by the server administrator.

However, players in singleplayer/LAN games or those with operator privileges can use the /gamemode command to change the game mode for themselves, specific players, or even an entire server. As of Minecraft 1.19, players can switch between Survival, Creative, Adventure, and Spectator Modes with the command.

3) /Time

No matter what mode a Minecraft player might be enjoying, the time of day can be important. Hostile mobs spawn more often at night, and the sun going down sometimes causes issues when undergoing build projects.

Fortunately, the /time command allows players to recall the time and set it as needed. They can select a vague time setting like "day" or "night" or use specific numbers to fine-tune exactly what time of day they're looking for.

This command is incredibly useful when players are out exploring and can't sleep in a bed to force the game to transition from night to day.

4) /XP or /Experience

Experience points and levels can be essential to progressing through Survival Mode, as Minecraft players can use them to enchant their gear or repair it. However, without mob-killing or material processing farms present, it can be tough and time-consuming to accrue experience for certain tasks.

Fortunately, the /xp and /experience command allows players to easily add or remove as much experience to themselves or others to carry out the tasks they need.

The /xp command is instantaneous. This means players won't have to spend time waiting for mobs to be killed in a farm or resources to be smelted or otherwise processed to create and bank experience orbs.

5) /Give

The process of getting most items in Minecraft isn't too difficult. However, some rare items and gear are tough to come by once, much less multiple times. Furthermore, some items can only be obtained so many times in a standard survival world. However, through the use of the /give command, players can give themselves, other gamers, or even entities specific items if needed.

This command is particularly useful when doling out items to players on a server, as the command syntax for specific items can be utilized via command blocks.

