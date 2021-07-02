Top 5 tips for creating efficient XP farms in Minecraft

Minecraft rewards its players with experience points (XP) for completing various tasks such as killing mobs, mining ores, trading, and breeding animals. These points are dropped in the form of experience orbs that will increase the player's XP level after collecting a certain amount of orbs at every level.

On death, the player loses all their experience points, some of which can be collected from where they died. The total number of experience points accumulated during the player's life affects their score, which shows up on the death screen.

Players can use XP in many ways, such as to enchant items, repair or name items, or combine enchantments or their gear in an anvil. To be able to do this, players require a good amount of XP levels. And the best way to get them is by using efficient XP farms.

Tips for building efficient XP farms in Minecraft

5) Choose the right spot for building a mob XP farm

An XP mob farm built 200 blocks above ground (Image via Minecraft)

If players are looking to build a mob XP farm in the overworld, one of the best places to build the farm base is 150 blocks above the normal ground level. Doing this will make sure that all mobs in the spawn radius will spawn inside the chamber of the XP farm, increasing the efficiency of the farm.

4) Use torches above the spawning chamber of a mob XP farm

XP mob farm with torches (Image via Minecraft)

Often players leave the top side of the mob spawning chamber unlit, which results in many mobs spawning above the chamber and not inside. This reduces the efficiency of the farm significantly and can be avoided by simply placing torches above the spawning chamber.

3) The right spot to build an Enderman farm

Image via Reddit

Enderman farms are of the most efficient XP farms in Minecraft as players can get a lot of XP in significantly less time spent building and using the farm.

One of the best ways to improve the efficiency of an Enderman farm is by building it in one chunk to maximize the amount of Endermans spawning inside the farm.

2) Building Enderman farms away from end island

An Enderman in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Players should always try to build an Enderman XP farm away from end islands as numerous endermans spawn throughout the island. This can affect the number of endermans spawning inside the farm resulting in fewer amounts of XP gained.

1) XP gold farm on top of Nether ceiling

Gold farm (Image via Sportskeeda)

Players can easily build a highly efficient gold farm just by making it above the nether ceiling. As the nether roof is made of bedrock on which mobs do not spawn, building a gold and XP farm above will help maximize mobs' spawn radius.

We have launched a dedicated Sportskeeda Minecraft YouTube channel! Please do check it out! :)

Edited by Shaheen Banu