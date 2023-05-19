Minecraft 1.20 update release date speculation: When will Trails & Tales update arrive?

Minecraft 1.20, also known as the Trails & Tales update, was announced in October 2022. However, no concrete release date was given for the update, leaving fans to speculate when it would finally arrive. Mojang has stated that it will debut by the end of Spring 2023, but details have been light since then. However, there are a few indicators pointing to 1.20's release being soon.

If some Minecraft fans hadn't noticed, Mojang is currently releasing the pre-release snapshots for the 1.20 update. This typically occurs when the primary features of an update have been completed and Mojang is setting the stage for the release by fixing bugs and making small tweaks.

Pre-releases aside, when will Minecraft 1.20 finally make its appearance? It's hard to say for sure, but it certainly seems like players won't have to wait much longer.

Why Minecraft 1.20's release date may be in late May or early June

June has been a popular month for Minecraft updates in recent years. The 1.19 update was released on June 7, 2022, which was exactly three weeks after its first pre-release snapshot. This trend followed the 1.18 update, which didn't arrive in June but also dropped three weeks after its first pre-release.

Since the recent 1.20 snapshots have pivoted toward making bug fixes and block/item tweaks instead of adding new features, it's safe to assume that Mojang has completed the majority of the implementations it plans to make for 1.20. When the only thing developers are focusing on is bug fixes and small changes, it isn't unreasonable to think that a release date isn't far away.

Minecraft 1.20's first pre-release debuted on May 10, 2023. Given this information, and assuming that Mojang will stick to the development schedule that it used in the last two updates, Trails & Tales could arrive as early as May 31, 2023, or early June.

Late May and early June would also be in line with Mojang's initial announcement stating that the update would be ready by the end of Spring 2023. Since it's commonly agreed that mid-June is the start of summer, that doesn't give the studio a ton of wiggle room if they want to stick to their earlier promise.

Obviously, obstacles can occur during the development process, and Minecraft 1.20's release date may be delayed as a result. However, there have been no indications that Mojang is having any trouble with the features it has implemented in recent snapshots in previews. The developer's recent focus on making sure the new features are working as well as possible should mean the final touches are being applied.

This will be confirmed in the event that Mojang introduces release candidate snapshots in the coming weeks, as they are typically implemented immediately before an update's full release.

Mojang may also release a trailer in the coming days and weeks to provide the Trails & Tales update with a defined release date. However, this isn't exactly guaranteed for every update. The update did technically already receive a trailer back when it was announced in 2022.

Whatever the case may be, based on the way that Mojang's development cycle has progressed for Minecraft 1.20, fans may want to make their preparations for the update's debut sometime in late May or early June.

