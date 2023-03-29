Minecraft x Dungeons & Dragons DLC announced: All you need to know

Minecraft is a game well-known for its crossovers with other popular properties, and the latest entry has been announced on that front. During Hasbro's latest D&D Direct, it was announced that a DLC crossover between the beloved sandbox game and Dungeons & Dragons would be released at some point in Spring 2023.

Considering the success of Minecraft's previous crossovers with properties like Super Mario Bros., Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra, as well as Sonic the Hedgehog, this new crossover should be a hit.

Thanks to the modernization and streamlining of D&D in recent years (and the efforts of popular online roleplaying shows like Critical Role), the face of tabletop roleplaying games has ballooned in popularity. It seems only natural that D&D would make its way into Minecraft.

The DLC may not arrive until later this season, but there was plenty of info revealed in its trailer.

What we know about the Minecraft x D&D crossover so far

Considering the number of fantasy elements already present in Minecraft, bringing the multiverse of Dungeons & Dragons into the mix should prove quite enjoyable. However, unlike many of the fantasy content and mods/add-ons that the sandbox game has seen in the past, the D&D crossover should prove quite different by comparison.

The trailer, which debuted during D&D Direct, indicated as much. It displayed many new mechanics seen in the tabletop game blending seamlessly into Minecraft.

According to the trailer, players will be able to select from a multitude of D&D classes including Barbarian, Wizard, Rogue, and Paladin. Much like the real roleplaying game, each class works very differently and possesses its own unique mechanics.

Fans of D&D will recognize iconic attacks like the Rogue's Backstab or the Wizard's Fireballs. A crossover with the world's foremost tabletop RPG wouldn't be complete without rolling dice either. This DLC includes the ability to roll D-20 dice to pass skill checks to succeed or fail at certain tasks.

The DLC's story sees Minecraft players beginning in a basement where a game of Dungeons & Dragons is being played before being sucked into the vast multiverse of the roleplaying game itself.

Players can visit iconic locations like Candlekeep and the frigid Icewind Dale. They can accompany a cast of fully voice-acted characters in an adventure that spans the settings of the tabletop game. Along the way, they will also have to battle iconic and devious enemies like Mindflayers and Beholders, as well as dragons.

For committed D&D players and fans, there will be plenty of in-game references to the lore of D&D. However, even if players are new to Dungeons & Dragons, the DLC comes with a handy manual, complete with a glossary of terms to fill in the knowledge gaps when it comes to lore and vernacular.

There should be something for everybody in this DLC, regardless of whether they are fans of Minecraft or high-fantasy and roleplaying games in general.

For the time being, Wizards of the Coast/Hasbro and Mojang have yet to confirm a concrete release date for the DLC. However, the companies involved did promise the community that the crossover would be released via the in-game marketplace by the end of Spring 2023.

