5 best magical modpacks for Minecraft

While there's undoubtedly a degree of magic in Minecraft, it can feel somewhat limited at times. Aside from portals, enchanting, and magic occasionally thrown by evoker mobs, players can sometimes be left wishing for more mechanics.

Fortunately, the modding community is always available to accommodate Minecraft players' wishes. If a player doesn't want to spend too much time sifting through various magic mods and downloading them piecemeal, it may be worth trying out a modpack.

These incredibly helpful packs contain dozens to hundreds of mods, typically compatible with each other, to offer a broadened experience while minimizing performance issues.

While there are a ton of amazing Minecraft modpacks, here are some of the best options in 2022 that are worth giving a try:

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Magic-Themed Modpacks Worth Experiencing in Minecraft in 2022

1) TNP Limitless 6

An enchanting table hidden away in the TNP Limitless modpack (Image via Gberqz/CurseForge)

TNP Limitless has a huge amount of magic within its mod list. The Allurement mod included provides plenty of new enchantments, while mods like Artifacts, Aptheosis, and Hex Casting offer magical times and spells. There are also all-new dimensions to explore, many of which are otherworldly in appearance and behavior.

Some players may not favor the tech-sided implementation of this pack, but there's a ton of magic that could subsequently win them over.

2) OccultCraft

A new brewing cauldron obtainable in OccultCraft (Image via ultixon/CurseForge)

OccultCraft sounds like it is tailored for magically-inclined players, which is exactly the case. In addition to offering companions to join you on your adventures, there are many new mystical dungeons to explore.

Ars Nouveau is also implemented for custom spells and ritual creation, allowing players to fling spells at will once they've been created. Players will need all the magical capabilities at their disposal, from spells to alchemical concoctions, as this pack also includes plenty of dangerous bosses.

3) Fantasy Minecraft

Pillagers enact a ritual in the Fantasy Minecraft modpack (Image via Kyber_6/CurseForge)

Fantasy Minecraft is a modpack that offers fantasy-medieval content without losing the core appeal of what makes Minecraft special. Suffice it to say, the pack's creators have done a spectacular job. It receives weekly updates and includes plenty of magic and magical items, including those seen in Minecraft Dungeons.

The world, too, has been reshaped substantially thanks to the presence of mods such as 'Oh The Biomes You'll Go' and 'Biome Makeover.'

There are also improved dimensions thanks to improved Nether and End mods, and players can now explore new dimensions thanks to the Deeper and Darker, and Paradise Lost mods.

4) DarkRPG

A character model provided by DarkRPG's creator (Image via GamerPotion/CurseForge)

DarkRPG includes a treasure trove of mods that provide, among other things, extensive character customization including origins, magic wands, all-new spells, and enchantments, as well as custom enchanting tables. Players will need the help afforded by these magical implementations, as there are plenty of new mobs, bosses, and quests to conquer.

5) Dreamcraft

A room full of mystical items introduced in Dreamcraft (Image via Kasax007/CurseForge)

A magnificent modpack that combines technology with the powers of magic, Dreamcraft is another overhaul pack that utilizes hundreds of mods that coexist quite well.

Arcanus, Bewitchment, and Spectrum allow for features like crafting magical trinkets, initiating contracts with demons, and interacting with a ton of new magical blocks that provide a slew of beneficial status effects for combat and exploration.

There are numerous mods when it comes to Dreamcraft, and the only way to experience the massive amounts of content available is to dive in and witness the scope of the mods first-hand.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes