7 best magical mods for Minecraft (2022)

Magic is a minor part of Minecraft's vanilla gameplay, but it can be vastly improved through the use of mods.

With the right mods in place, players can cast spells and use the full force of magic to summon mythical beasts or change the surface of their game world.

Most popular magic mods in Minecraft have been fully updated to be compatible with version 1.19 and above. Players should be able to enjoy them without worrying about causing any game-breaking issues. These mods can be downloaded through various outlets and should only take a few moments to implement.

There are countless magic mods in Minecraft, but it doesn't hurt to look at some of the most notable ones in 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Reliquary Reincarnations, Ars Nouveau, and 5 other awesome magic Minecraft mods to enjoy in 2022

1) Blood Magic

A player views a constructed Blood Magic altar (Image via WayofTime/CurseForge)

Magic certainly has immense capabilities in Minecraft and beyond, but it often comes with a price. This is most noticeable in the Blood Magic mod, which allows players to use powerful magic. However, the magic requires a blood sacrifice. It can also be incredibly volatile and cause just as much harm as help if it isn't used correctly.

Players will have to create a Blood Altar and use Soul Snares to gather power for their altar. In addition to magical spells, they can also craft impressive gear and trinkets using a new block known as a Hell Forge. This gives them the ability to improve their armor situation substantially.

2) Reliquary Reincarnations

Reliquary Reincarnation provides a litany of magical items to provide various benefits (Image via P3pp3rF1y/CurseForge)

Sometimes, magic isn't always expressed through the use of wild spells and enchantments. At times, players can rely on mystical items that provide them with a range of quality benefits.

Reliquary Reincarnation is a mod that offers great magical items, such as Void Tears, Witherless Roses, Infernal Chalices, or the Sojourner's Staff.

Each unique item provided by this mod has its own benefits. They can even be placed on altars that allow players to collect experience orbs and other resources.

3) Astral Sorcery

Various structures that can be built in Astral Sorcery (Image via HellFirePvP/CurseForge)

Every magic mod tends to pull from a different source or inspiration. As one might expect, Astral Sorcery draws from the stars and the constellations themselves.

To learn along the way, Minecraft players will spawn with a journal that guides their steps in their journey to becoming masterful sorcerers. They can create structures that harness the alignment of stars to produce other forms of magic.

Players can empower their own abilities and shape the world around them.

4) Forbidden and Arcanus

Forbidden and Arcanus' Mortem Armor and Zombie Leg weapon (Image via cesar_zorak/CurseForge)

Forbidden and Arcanus is much more than a magic mod. It provides Minecraft players with the ability to harness magic. It also creates new gear, weapons, and mystical talismans that can give players special powers.

The realm of the gods is open, and players can battle them in the final conflict of Ragnarok. However, doing so won't be easy, and they'll need the best equipment they can get to succeed.

Additionally, Minecraft players can obtain the companionship of a familiar to aid them in their adventures.

Elemental dragons known as Drakos have also emerged in the world, and players can even tame them.

5) Ars Nouveau

The spellbook function provided by Ars Nouveau (Image via baileyholl2/CurseForge)

For a more freeform Minecraft experience when approaching spellcraft, Ars Nouveau is one of the best mods one can download.

Using the provided spellbook, players can combine different effects to create their own custom spells to suit their needs. However, that's only the beginning, as the mod also enables the creation of magical artifacts. Players can even perform various rituals to achieve even more power.

Magic can also be intertwined in Ars Nouveau with machinery, and players can vastly improve their automation through the use of enchanted hardware.

6) Occultism

A pocket dimension in Occultism that can store an immense amount of items and blocks within (Image via kli_kli/CurseForge)

Based on the works of Jonathan Stroud, Occultism is a one-stop Minecraft mod for all things otherworldly and extradimensional.

Through the use of various summoning rituals, players can form bonds with demons. These entities will mine materials for them, open pocket dimensions for item storage, and automate a large variety of tasks.

The amount of content provided in this single magic mod is quite impressive. Players will receive a helpful guide through the mod's content in the form of the Dictionary of Spirits. This will guide them on the path of a true magician.

7) Mahou Tsukai

Scattered Fae gather around a leyline in Mahou Tsukai (Image via stepcros/CurseForge)

A magic mod that sticks to the genre's roots while providing its own twist, Mahou Tsukai is somewhat inspired by the Fate/Stay Night series.

The mod is configurable almost in totality, allowing players to tweak the mana cost of spells and effects to suit their preferences. The progression system is incredibly simple in order to avoid competition with other mods. This makes it compatible with other magic mods without being obtrusive.

The spells of this Minecraft mod all have defined functions, and each one is fun to use in its own capacity. Players won't outgrow the mod's spells in favor of more powerful ones, and they'll be able to find fun and effective uses for each one.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes