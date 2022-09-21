5 best Minecraft dragon mods in 2022

Dragons are a huge part of fantasy and fiction, but they also have plenty of applications in Minecraft.

While players have likely encountered the Ender Dragon, there are many ways to add dragons to the game or enhance the mob's in-game presence.

With the right in-game mods, Minecraft players can overhaul their encounters with dragons. This includes making the Ender Dragon much more fearsome as well as adding new and unique dragons to the game. With so many mods online, it may be tricky to find the right dragon-related job.

Below, Minecraft players can find a collection of great mods that offer intriguing and thrilling dragon gameplay.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Savage Ender Dragon and 4 other great Minecraft mods to enhance or add dragons in 2022

1) Progressive Bosses

Progressive Bosses' official logo banner (Image via Insnae96MCP/CurseForge)

Minecraft only possesses a few true bosses, including the Ender Dragon and the Wither. However, once players figure out how to defeat them, they aren't quite as intimidating anymore.

With the Progressive Bosses mod, these bosses scale in difficulty each time they're defeated. This should certainly make battling the Ender Dragon a more fearsome encounter. It will also make winning much more rewarding.

2) Savage Ender Dragon

Savage Ender Dragon makes the battle with Minecraft's iconic boss much more difficult (Image via Mojang)

While Progressive Bosses makes the Ender Dragon in Minecraft more difficult, Savage Ender Dragon takes a different angle on the boss fight.

Specifically, this mod adds several new battle mechanics to the Ender Dragon fight while making the battle progressively harder with each repetition. Even better, players can fine-tune the mod's configuration to determine how difficult each phase of the fight can be.

It may not be ideal for some players, but Savage Ender Dragon is an excellent mod for challenge seekers.

3) Dragon Mounts: Legacy

Different dragons featured by Dragon Mounts: Legacy (Image via UnitKay9/CurseForge)

Flying through the air on Elytra in Minecraft is fun, but some players may prefer a much more fearsome method of transportation.

Dragon Mounts: Legacy allows players to hatch the dragon egg they receive from the Ender Dragon. This creates different unique dragons that adapt their appearance and behavior to their environment.

Dragon breeds are fully customizable if players edit the mod's .JSON files. Players can train and ride their dragons once they've matured.

While Dragon Mounts: Legacy's dragons aren't quite as powerful as the Ender Dragon, they're still incredibly useful.

4) Forbidden and Arcanus

Forbidden and Arcanus' banner logo (Image via cesar_zorak/CurseForge)

While Forbidden and Arcanus doesn't pertain specifically to dragons, they're a large part of what makes the mod compelling. This mod steeps itself heavily in magic and mythology, allowing players to take on gods in combat and collect familiars to assist them on their journey.

Even better, players can tame a breed of dragon known as Drakos, with each breed corresponding to different elements. This magical and mythical mod is excellent for adventuring, offering an incredibly fresh and impressive experience.

5) Ice and Fire: Dragons

A player rides a dragon in Ice and Fire (Image via sbom_xela/CurseForge)

With over 42,000,000 downloads, the success of Ice and Fire: Dragons speaks for itself. The game adds three types of dragons: Ice, Fire, and Lightning. Players can choose to battle the fearsome creatures or ride them and armor them for battle.

Even better, the mod offers tons of other mythical creatures apart from dragons, including Cockatrices, Gorgons, and Hippogryphs. Players can even use dragon scales to forge new gear that will help them in their adventures.

Ice and Fire: Dragons is one of the most comprehensive fantasy mods in Minecraft 1.19. Players looking for an incredible dragon-centric experience would be doing themselves a disservice if they didn't at least try this mod.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far