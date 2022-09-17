How to summon boss mobs in Minecraft?

Like every other game, Minecraft also has a boss mob that players need to fight at some point in order to progress further or complete its storyline. They are much more powerful than regular hostile ones in terms of attack and health. What makes them unique is that they can be summoned manually.

There are mainly two boss mobs in the game: Ender Dragon and Wither. The former is the oldest and the main storyline ends after it is defeated. The Wither, on the other hand, can be summoned at any moment.

Note: Even though the new Warden mob has all the attributes to be a boss mob, it is not categorized as one. Hence, it is not mentioned in this article.

Ways to summon both the boss mobs in Minecraft

Ender Dragon

Ender Dragon summons automatically for the first time in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

One does not have to summon the final boss mob of Minecraft, at least during the first fight. Upon finding the stronghold and entering the end portal, you will need to be prepared as the game will immediately throw you into a fight with Ender Dragon.

The End realm will load and the boss mob will spawn in it. You will have to fight the mob and defeat it to finish the game.

Four end crystals summoning a new Ender Dragon in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Once the fight is over, another dragon can be summoned with a trick. Simply create four end crystals with "eye of ender" and "ghast tear" and head to the End realm once again. Go to the bedrock fountain, and at the center of the main end island, place the end crystals on all four sides of the fountain. You can refer to the picture provided above to place the end crystals accurately.

Once done, the crystals on the bedrock fountain will recreate all the other crystals on the obsidian towers and eventually summon a new Ender Dragon. The boss mob health bar will appear at the top of the screen and the fight will begin.

Wither

Configuration to summon the Wither boss mob in Minecraft (Image via IGN)

Wither is a special type of boss mob since it does not naturally spawn in any realm. If you want to summon a Wither, you can do so anywhere with a few blocks and items.

First, you will need four soul sand blocks from the soul sand valley biome in the Nether. Next, you need to fight loads of Wither skeletons in a Nether Fortress to obtain Wither skulls. Since they are rare drops, it will take a lot of time to collect three of them.

Once both soul sand blocks and Wither skulls are obtained, you can summon the Wither boss mob. Place the soul sand blocks in a T-shape configuration and place the three Wither skulls on top of the T-shaped soul sand blocks. If everything is done correctly, the Wither boss mob will spawn.

