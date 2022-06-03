Warden vs. Wither in Minecraft 1.19: Who is the stronger mob?

Once Minecraft 1.19 gets released, the Warden and Wither will be two of the most powerful hostile mobs in the game. For years, players have been extremely scared of the three-headed beast that needs to be summoned manually. Now, the game will have another haunting mob that will dwell in the new Deep Dark biome, the Warden.

As soon as the blind mob was first introduced back in 2020, players instantly started comparing other strong mobs with it. Soon, players understood that the new mob, Warden, was on par with other boss mobs and could be the strongest mob in the game.

As Mojang started releasing Minecraft 1.19 snapshots, players witnessed the true potential of the new beast.

Who should players avoid more in Minecraft 1.19: Warden or Wither?

Warden

This new terrifying hostile mob will soon be released in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update and will only spawn in the new Deep Dark biome. Warden will be the first blind mob in the game and will only hunt the player by sound and smell. It is four blocks tall and will have a sensor on its head that will detect any sound vibrations.

When the mob was first announced, players were both scared and thrilled to see its strength. The Warden can easily kill players even if they are wearing enchanted netherite armor. If the mob cannot reach the player, it will unleash an ultra-lethal sonic boom range attack that can penetrate walls, armor, and shields, dealing a total of 3 hearts in damage.

The mob's sonic boom is the newest feature added in Minecraft 1.19 snapshots (Image via Mojang)

On top of all this, the mob will also put a new Darkness effect on the player in Minecraft 1.19. This effect will drastically darken the FOV (field of view) of the player, making it harder to see anything.

Weirdly enough, the mob does not drop anything of significance since it is not meant to be fought but to be avoided.

Wither

The three-headed beast has been in the game for a long time now and is the most powerful boss mob. Players will not find the mob anywhere; instead, it needs to be summoned manually. Players can place four soul sands in a 'T' shape and place three wither skulls to essentially make the mob appear. Once the mob spawns, the game will display its health bar at the top.

This boss mob will be able to fly and break any kind of block in its way, even obsidian. It will shoot explosive wither skulls not only towards the player but towards any mob that is not undead.

Fighting this boss is really hard as players need to use both ranged and melee weapons for the mob's different phases. The explosive wither skulls are lethal and can put a 'Wither' effect on players.

The mob charges and creates a protective shield around itself (Image via Mojang)

One of the weaknesses of Wither is that the mob cannot fly fast enough; hence, if players try, they can run far away, regain health, and jump right back into the fight.

Once the mob dies, it drops 50 XP points and a Nether Star. This item can be used to craft a beacon that can greatly help players get different positive status effects in a particular area.

In conclusion, the Warden will clearly be the strongest mob in the Minecraft 1.19 update, simply because the beast can run much faster than the Wither and has much stronger attacks. Players can summon the three-headed beast anywhere and anytime, which gives them control, but the new blind beast can only be summoned in the scary Deep Dark biome.

