7 best Minecraft mods that make the game scarier

Minecraft can be both lighthearted and scary, depending on the players' situation. From exploring beautiful Meadows to traversing through dangerous Deep Dark, the popular sandbox game offers all kinds of experiences. However, if players want to step up the horror aspect of the game, they can do so by downloading certain mods.

Mods are essentially files that contain custom features like blocks, items, mobs, and more, made by a modder. There are thousands of modders in the community, creating hundreds of mods. Many have attempted to increase the fear factor of Minecraft by adding unique features.

Top 7 ranked Minecraft mods to make it even scarier

7) Hardcore Darkness

This drastically reduces the visibility by darkening everything in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

One of the most basic aspects of horror is darkness. This is an extremely simple mod that simply darkens a player's vision after a certain distance. This means that players will only be able to see things that are close to them.

It is awfully similar to the new Warden's and sculk shrieker's darkness effect that was introduced in The Wild Update. However, this mod keeps the darkness constant, making the game even scarier.

6) Bloodmoon

Bloodmoon will rise in Minecraft, giving a spooky feel to the players (Image via CurseForge)

This is a really simple yet scary mod that turns a few moons red. There is a 5% chance that a blood moon will rise. However, once it does, all hostile mobs will spawn faster and closer to the player. This makes the game more challenging and scary.

5) Horror Movie Monsters

Hannibal Lecter and other movie villains can be added to Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Many villains and horrifying characters from films leave a deep mark on people's minds. Hence, this particular mod is perfect to make the game even scarier as it adds several famous characters from horror films. They will have different spawning conditions, and will have different weapons and health.

4) Zombie Awareness

Zombies will have better A.I. through this Minecraft mod (Image via Mojang)

This is a really unique mod that enhances how the Zombies attack or hunt players. With this mod, players will bleed whenever attacked, and that blood will allow Zombies to pathfind players more efficiently.

Furthermore, they can also smell the players, get attracted towards light and other sounds that a player makes.

3) The Graveyard Biomes

This Minecraft mod mainly enhances the environment around the players to make the game scarier (Image via CurseForge)

Minecraft's environment also plays a huge role in making the whole experience horrifying. With this mod, players will get to explore several new biomes that are extremely spooky and eerie. Along with custom biomes, the mod will also add some mysterious creatures to the game.

2) The Legend of Herobrine

Herobrine is arguably the most controversial and scariest creature in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Every gamer who has been playing the sandbox game for a while must know about Herobrine. This mythical and scary character was rumored to be in single-player worlds, secretly creating mysterious structures and doing other activities that only a real-life player could do.

Hence, someone made a mod related to Herobrine where players can summon him and fight him.

1) AbyssalCraft

AbyssalCraft adds all kinds of features including mobs, blocks, items, etc. (Image via CurseForge)

This particular mod feels like a complete modpack due to the amount of features offered. It adds different biomes, blocks, ores, mobs, items, and much more.

All the features are focused on increasing the horror aspect of the game. This is one of the best mods if players want to completely transform the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

