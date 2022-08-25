5 interesting facts about the sun and moon in Minecraft

The midnight moon of the game (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft is a survival game. Players need to collect resources to prepare themselves to fight the hostile mobs that spawn at night and make the tools necessary to maximize their productivity during the daytime.

While this day-night cycle is mostly used to keep players from getting too much done too quickly, there are some interesting quirks and mechanics revolving around the sun and the moon, which are detailed below.

5 fun facts about Minecraft’s sun and moon

5) Phases of the Moon

The moon rising over the distant horizon (Image via Minecraft)

The moon in Minecraft has eight total phases, despite the in-game moon being quite small and square, making it difficult to represent some of the curves of the moon phases.

This means that the in-game moon has all of the phases of the real-world moon of Earth. While the existence of these phases might be obvious to some, those who always sleep through the night might not see the moon much.

Additionally, while there are many console commands that offer the player near-god-like control over the game, there is no command in the game that allows players to change or set the phase of the moon that is currently happening. Instead, players need to use the time command to skip days until the proper moon phase occurs.

4) Noon is best for grass

Plain dirt next to grass (Image via Minecraft)

Part of the sun’s abilities in Minecraft is growing plants. This manifests in the game’s ability to spread grass to dirt tiles, so long as there is grass in an adjacent block to the dirt. This can happen at any point during the day and is random.

However, the odds of a grass block spreading increase significantly when the sun reaches its highest point in the sky. The time represented in-game is 6000, or the keyword noon is in the "/time" set command.

3) The sun makes the world safer

Mobs burning in the light of early morning (Image via Minecraft)

One of the most iconic parts of the game's day and night cycle is that many of the game’s hostile creatures die when day breaks. Mobs like zombies and skeletons burst into flames when sunlight hits them, making the surface much safer.

However, the sun is not always able to do this. For example, if a zombie or skeleton is in water, they will not be set on fire, as the water would just put the fire out instantly. Additionally, if a zombie or skeleton spawns with a helmet on, they will not be set on fire since the helmet blocks the sun’s rays.

Additionally, the sun will calm spiders, as they are considered neutral mobs while the sun is out, only attacking the player if the player attacks first.

2) Moonlight and Plants

A mixed crop farm, which can grow at night via the moonlight (Image via Minecraft)

Plants need light to grow. This is basic science and has been replicated within the game. Grass, saplings, and crops need a certain light level to be able to grow. The light of the moon is not bright enough to allow grass to grow, or saplings to become full trees. However, it is bright enough to allow them to grow.

This means that if the player needs wood, they should be sure to light up the area with torches, but if they are only growing food, they can leave the area outside of their base torchless and dark.

1) Moon phases impact mobs

Slimes in a plains biome (Image via Minecraft)

During a full moon, 50% of all cats that spawn will be black cats. But this is not the only way that phases of the moon impact the game's mobs. Slimes will spawn in swamp biomes in greater numbers as the moon gets closer to being full.

Additionally, as the moon approaches its full phase, skeletons and zombies have an increased chance of spawning with armor and other enchanted equipment, or with the ability to pick up blocks. Lastly, the closer the moon is to being full, the higher the odds of spiders spawning with beneficial effects on them, including invisibility.

