List of fire immune mobs in Minecraft & where to find them

In every Minecraft world, many different living entities spawn with some having unique properties. They can generate through spawners or anywhere when the correct light-level conditions are met.

Players will often come across mobs that have special abilities, such as being immune to fire among others. Many mobs found in the Nether are resistant to fire, and this article covers all mobs that are immune to fire without the fire resistance status effect.

All Minecraft mobs that are immune to fire

Striders

A strider (Image via Mojang)

Striders are passive mobs that spawn in the Nether. They cannot be tamed, but players can still ride them after placing a saddle on them. Striders will usually walk in random directions and are difficult to get a hold of. However, using a warped fungus on a stick, players can decide which direction the strider will go.

Zombified Piglins

A zombified piglin (Image via Mojang)

Zombified piglins are undead variants of piglins. They are neutral, which means they will act aggressively towards the player only when provoked. Players need to be careful when moving around a group of them because if they attack one zombified piglin, all others in its vicinity will start attacking the player.

They are commonly seen in the Nether world and sometimes may spawn on the Nether portal in the overworld. A pig becomes a zombified piglin when struck by a lightning bolt. A piglin or piglin brute turns into a zombified piglin after fifteen seconds of being in the overworld or the End dimension.

Blazes

Blaze (Image via Mojang)

Blazes are one of the most dangerous Nether mobs in the game. They spawn in Nether fortresses, naturally or through spawners, and shoot fireballs at the player while floating in the air.

Players will have to face this mob at least once in their survival world to defeat the Ender Dragon. This is because blazes drop blaze rods which are required for crafting Eyes of Ender. Without them, players will not be able to complete the end portal and enter the end dimension.

Magma Cubes

A magma cube in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Magma Cubes are like slimes, but they can only be found in bastions, fortresses, and the basalt deltas biome. Big magma cubes can deal up to eight hearts of damage, but they are pretty slow. Therefore, running away from their attacks is not very hard. When killed, Magma Cubes drop magma cream in Minecraft.

Ghast

A ghast (Image via Mojang)

Along with the blazes, ghasts are some of the most dangerous Nether mobs. They are massive in size and fly around untethered in the Nether world. Minecraft players can find them in nether wastes, basalt deltas, and soul sand valley. When killed by the player, ghasts can drop ghast tears and gun powder.

Zoglin

Zoglins are a unique undead mob that only spawn when a hoglin enters and stays in the overworld or the end dimension for more than fifteen seconds. They are hostile to contact, and Minecraft players cannot benefit much from killing them as they only drop rotten flesh.

Wither Skeleton

Wither Skeletons are arguably one of the most dangerous mobs in the game. They are a variant of skeletons that wield a stone sword. Luckily, they can only spawn in nether fortresses but sometimes above wither rose as well. In Vanilla Minecraft, Wither Skeletons are the only source of Wither Skeleton skulls.

Wither

A wither (Image via Minecraft)

Wither is a boss mob that does not spawn naturally. Players can spawn it by placing four soul sand or soul soil blocks in a T shape and putting three Wither Skeleton skulls on top.

Ender Dragon

An Ender Dragon (Image via Minecraft)

Also Read

Like the wither, Ender Dragon is a boss mob that can be found in the end dimension. Naturally, only one Ender Dragon spawns in every Minecraft world. However, players can spawn more after defeating the first dragon.

Edited by Danyal Arabi