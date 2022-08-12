4 popular Minecraft mods worth trying in 2022

Mods are a big part of Minecraft. While they're technically not an official part of the game, they are something that a large portion of the playerbase uses. They're more accessible in Java Edition, but Bedrock Edition players also have add-ons they can use.

Mods can do all kinds of different things, ranging from changing the color scheme to turning players into different mobs. They can even turn the game into something completely different.

Here are some of the coolest mods that Minecraft players should try out right now.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

Xaero's Minimap and 3 other Minecraft mods that players should definitely try out in 2022

1) Biomes O'Plenty

Forstride @Forstride



Download here (Requires Forge and TerraBlender): Biomes O' Plenty is now available for Minecraft 1.19!Download here (Requires Forge and TerraBlender): curseforge.com/minecraft/mc-m…

Minecraft has always been known for its wide variety of biomes. The 1.19 update added two more to the mix, the Deep Dark and the Mangrove Swamp.

The Biomes O'Plenty mod takes this to another level as it introduces new trees, plants, flowers, and building blocks. It also completely revamps the biomes currently available in the game.

Biomes O'Plenty has been one of the best mods for a really long time. It is constantly getting updated to give players the highest quality biomes and features. The developers recently updated it to 1.19.

2) Morphing mod

Transformation mods are always popular, and the Morphing mod is one of the best in that category.

In this mod, players can transform into a mob after killing it. This adds variety as well as a layer of chaotic fun to spice things up for players.

The thing that sets this transformation mod apart is the ability to randomize it. In the featured video above, the player kills a few different mobs, transitioning back and forth all the time. They even morphed into a villager at one point.

These factors make this an excellent mod to try out for Minecraft players who might be a little tired of the same old game.

3) Xaero's Minimap

Xaero's Minimap mod adds maps on the screen (Image via CurseForge)

Maps are very useful for any Minecraft player. They can tell players where they are and where to go. However, if players die, their map will likely be lost forever. This often means having to make and fill out a new one.

The Xaero's Minimap mod solves this issue by putting a minimap on the screen permanently. The map won't be in the player's hands or take up a large portion of the screen. This saves an inventory spot and opens up the screen for full viewing.

This mod is also quite customizable. It can track points of interest that players mark as well as structures and builds in a given area.

4) Pixelmon Bedrock v1.1.0

The Pixelmon mod (Image via MC Addons)

Pixelmon is one of the most popular Minecraft mods out there. Pokemon are adorable creatures, so who wouldn't want them roaming around their Minecraft world?

This mod offers a ton of new features, including the ability to craft Pokeballs and other items from the Nintendo game. There are tons of different versions of this mod. The best part is that there are versions for both Bedrock and Java Edition.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh