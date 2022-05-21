4 best transformation mods in Minecraft

Minecraft has a lot of different activities to do, but there are always more options. Unfortunately, these are only available through mods, usually used on Java Edition. Bedrock Edition players do have access to add-ons like behavior packs, but they don't do as much as mods, and there aren't as many high-profile ones.

There are mods for almost anything. Many gamers use mods to improve graphics, add furniture, change mobs, and more. There are even mods that allow players to transform into other things.

Transformation mods to try out in Minecraft

4) Morphing inod

The thing that sets this mod apart is the ability to randomize it. The Minecraft player goes through a few different mobs in the video, even transitioning from a black sheep to a pig.

The random factor makes for a fun and unexpected experience. This mod is worth trying out if Minecraft gamers are interested in living like the mobs they so often overlook.

3) Metamorph

The Metamorph mod (Image via 9Minecraft)

In this mod, killing the mobs is vital. It adds ghosts of the slain mobs, called morphs. Picking up these ghost morphs will give users the ability to transform into said mob.

This makes it a little bit challenging for some mobs. To transform into the Wither, players would have to kill it first, which is far easier said than done.

2) MORPHING!

Gamers have undoubtedly wondered what it would be like to be all kinds of mobs. Floating around like a blaze, flying through the Nether like a ghast, haunting the night sky like a Phantom, and perhaps even blowing up like a creeper are all enticing things to experience.

The MORPHING! mod allows just that. All mobs are playable, making this one of the best mods available. It can be beneficial during the night as hostile mobs generally do not attack other hostile mobs.

Masquerading as a spider might be the trick to surviving the night.

1) Morph Mod

The Morph Mod is widely considered one of the best mods around. It's also considered the best transformation mod. Here's what the designers had to say about it:

"[The Morph Mod] allows the player to Morph into any mob after killing it. You can cycle through all the morphs you have and become anything at any point. It is the ultimate disguise. This also is compatible with any mod that brings in a living entity, so if you added respawn per se, it would work on the bosses themselves. The way you morph into mobs is so unique. It takes each model piece from a mob and dissembles it and resembles it onto the player."

For an incredibly versatile mod, players can do a lot worse than the Morph Mod.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

