How does fall damage work in Minecraft

When players explore the vast world of Minecraft, they encounter various terrains, including tall mountains and deep caves with unexpected openings in the ground. Like many open-world games, Minecraft has a game mechanic called fall damage, which can catch even experienced players off guard and cause them harm when they fall.

Falling and taking damage can frustrate players, as they need food to replenish the health lost unnecessarily. In this article, we discuss the basics of fall damage in Minecraft and how it can be avoided or reduced.

Understanding fall damage mechanics in Minecraft

Most players enjoy the survival game mode in Minecraft, which means they are at risk of taking damage from various sources. While hostile mobs are probably the most common cause of damage sustained in-game, fall damage comes in a close second. For those unaware, fall damage refers to the harm a player sustains when they fall from a significant height in the game.

Fall damage doesn't only affect players; many other mobs in the game can also experience it. This game mechanic allows players to build farms that can weaken mobs by pushing them from high points, making it easier to defeat them later.

World height and fall damage

A player falling (Image via Mojang)

In Minecraft, the world height is measured in blocks, ranging from a maximum of 320 to -64 at the bottom. From the lowest point, a player can vertically travel up to 384 blocks. When it comes to calculating or predicting fall damage, it's easier than expected because the game calculates it based on the height of the fall rather than the velocity of the descent.

When a player jumps from a high point, fall damage starts taking effect after falling for three blocks. After that, for each subsequent block, the player takes half a heart of damage. So, if a player has full health, they will have zero hearts left after falling for 23 blocks.

However, there is a quirk in the game where the damage taken in the last moment of falling is sometimes not calculated. As a result, players might survive a fall from 23 blocks with approximately half a heart of health remaining.

How to reduce fall damage

Player midair in a boat (Image via Mojang)

Players can avoid accidentally falling and minimize fall damage by crouching/sneaking while near the edges. However, if they unexpectedly fall or are pushed by a mob, there are a few tricks to help them:

MLG water bucket trick: Place water using a bucket where you will land before hitting the ground. This can also be done using twisting vines, slime balls, cobwebs, and scaffoldings. Hay bales and honey blocks can help reduce fall damage too. Use elytra: If players have already defeated the Ender Dragon and obtained elytra, they can glide while falling, avoiding damage in most cases. Using a boat: Instead of jumping from a height in the hopes of surviving, players can sit on a boat and jump to completely avoid taking damage.

Other ways to reduce fall damage include using boots enchanted with Feather Falling and consuming a potion of slow falling.

Moreover, with totems of undying, players can survive falls from any height. Although they will still sustain damage, they won't die. These strategies can help players navigate the challenging world of Minecraft with fewer risks of fall damage