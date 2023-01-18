How to make mob tower farm in Minecraft 1.19

When you enter the world of Minecraft 1.19, you will have to fight and defend yourself against all kinds of hostile mobs. However, some of them need to be killed in order for you to obtain a few special items. If you want to kill these mobs and obtain items without working too hard for them, you can create a mob farm.

Farms are special structures that allow you to yield loads of items from a mob or a block with ease. These structures can either be completely automatic or semi-automatic. One of the most common farms is the mob tower, which allows you to intentionally spawn a large number of hostile mobs in one location and trick them into being killed.

Resources and steps to build a mob tower farm in Minecraft 1.19

1) Items needed to build the farm

Items needed to build the farm in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

First, you must gather all the resources needed to build the mob tower farm in Minecraft 1.19. Since the farm is quite massive, the resource list is slightly long. Here are all the items and blocks needed:

Four hoppers

Four slabs

Two chests

Stacks of building blocks that can spawn mobs

Eight water buckets

Torches

One stack of trapdoors

The best building blocks for the mob tower farm are cobblestone or stone bricks since they are pretty strong and resistant to lightning strikes.

2) Create the collection area

Build the collection area in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

You must start by building the collection area at the base of the farm. This will store all the items dropped by dead hostile mobs. Place the chests and connect the two hoppers to them. Put two slabs on top of the hoppers. You can also use other incomplete blocks like buttons, trapdoors, etc.

When hostile mobs fall onto the blocks, you will be able to attack them with a sword, but they won't be able to attack back. Once they are dead, the items will essentially be sucked into the hoppers and stored in the chests.

3) Create the tower and water path

Water path will push mobs into the hole in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Start making a tower with a hole in the middle, right above the collection area. Take the tower up to 21 blocks high so that the hostile mobs take damage but do not die instantly.

Create an 8x2 path on each side of the hollow tube once the tower is complete. Place two-block-high walls around these four paths and pour water from the ends of the paths. The water will then flow exactly to the center of the hollow tube.

When hostile mobs fall from the spawning area, the flowing water will guide them toward the hollow tube from which they will fall. For reference, check out the picture provided above.

4) Build the spawn room

Create a completely dark spawning room with trapdoors on top of the water path in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Reddit/u/reda84100)

On the same level as the water path walls, build a square platform, as shown in the image above. Cover the platform from above so that no sunlight seeps in and prevents hostile mobs from spawning.

Finally, place trapdoors along the top edge of the water path walls. The hostile mobs have a tendency to perceive the trapdoors as solid blocks on which they can walk. In this case, they will be tricked and fall into the water path, where they will slowly get pushed toward the hole.

Such farms are best built in the ocean, away from any landmass. If you build one on land, however, make sure to illuminate every cave and surrounding landmass to force the game to spawn all hostile mobs in the farm.

