A hopper is a type of block in Minecraft that works similar to a funnel. Items go into the wide top and are funneled into another block at the small bottom. If there isn't a block to collect the item the hopper will store it. One hopper has five inventory slots.

Players can make a hopper out of a chest and a few iron ingots. They can also be found in minecarts in abandoned mines. A hopper can be mined using any type of pickaxe.

Hopper in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

A hopper not attached to anything Image via Mojang

Hoppers are typically used as an addition to Minecraft Redstone machines without needing more Redstone. One hopper is made out of five iron ingots and one chest. When a player crafts one on a crafting table, the chest should be in the middle of the recipe. Meanwhile, the iron ingots are set up with two on each side and one underneath the chest. There should be two empty spaces at the bottom and one at the top of the crafting recipe.

A hopper is one way to make processes in Minecraft automatic. They can take an item from a list of usable blocks and add it to chests, barrels, or other usable blocks. This can be done by placing a hopper underneath the desired block and making sure the hopper is connected to a usable block. Players can make sure they are connected by crouching and placing their hopper while looking at the usable block.

A usable Minecraft block that would have an output slot can be placed on top of a hopper to get rid of the need to empty that block. For example, a player in Minecraft can collect kelp and smelt it in a furnace to make dried kelp. The hopper underneath the furnace can collect the dry kelp and move it into a connected chest. Players can also connect hoppers for items that need to travel long distances.

Hoppers can be crafted into a Minecart to travel and collect items. Players can do this with a hopper and a Minecart of a crafting table.

The hopper funnel can also be used to collect items that are dropped. One way that this can be used is when a player has an automatic crop farm in Minecraft. Hoppers sit at the bottom of the Redstone machine to collect the crop as it gets pushed by a piston. The crop then travels through a couple of hoppers to get into the chests.