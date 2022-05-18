Top 3 tricks for using trapdoors in Minecraft

Trapdoors are one of the most useful items in Minecraft. They can be used in traps (hence the name), hiding things, underground rooms, bunkers, etc.

They provide Minecraft gamers with the ability to do so many things they otherwise wouldn't be able to do.

Trapdoors can be made out of any wood in the game (and future updates) and iron, too:

Birch

Oak

Dark oak

Spruce

Warped

Crimson

Jungle

Acacia

Mangrove (upcoming 1.19 feature)

Iron

They can be a little bit tricky to use, though. Here are a few tips to remember when using trapdoors in Minecraft.

Tips for using trapdoors in Minecraft

3) Keep the wood consistent

Keeping the wood type consistent is especially key when using it in a build. It's not as vital to maintain a consistent type of wood when setting a trap, but setting up an underground storage room helps to make it uniform.

If players use dark oak to build their houses, it's usually a good idea to continue using it for wooden items like trapdoors.

Some don't look bad, but others can be pretty jarring. Using acacia trapdoors in a build with oak and cobblestone would make it look pretty out of place. The esthetic is important, so matching the right blocks is, too.

2) Find multiple uses

Crafting recipe (Image via Mojang)

Every single crafting recipe for a wooden trapdoor is the same. Six planks of whatever wood (they all have to be the same) produces two trapdoors. For iron, four ingots make one trapdoor.

For wooden trapdoors, it's important to find other uses for them. It's a lot like when using doors. Crafting doors always produce three, so players often end up with an extra. The same happens with trapdoors.

Most players set out to use one and end up with two. For this reason, it's always good to have a use for the extra one, even if it's just widening the opening and placing two doors over it. Minecraft players will find this to be an easy way to keep a few inventory spots clear.

1) Keep them hidden

It is only important to set traps, but it is imperative. A good trap is not supposed to be seen. With trapdoors, that can be pretty difficult. Most trapdoors do not look like or have the same color as the Minecraft grass or dirt blocks they would be placed on.

However, getting it as close to the same is key. Using birch trapdoors on sand works best, and others can match up enough to hide them at least a little bit.

This is also important for the trigger. If it's pressure plates, it will be more visible unless it's birch or iron on sand blocks. If not, a tripwire hook with string is probably the best option.

