Top 5 most useful items for beginners in Minecraft

The list of items and blocks in Minecraft is huge, and most of them can be collected in survival game mode.

Some of the items are highly beneficial for beginners in survival. Excluding all the tools, weapons, armor, and resources like diamonds, this article discusses the most useful items for survival novices.

Beginners will do well with these items in Minecraft

5) Lead

A cow tied to a lead (Image via Minecraft)

Lead is a craftable item that is used to leash animals and many other mobs in the game. It can be very useful when the player wants to move animals from one place to the other.

Lead can be crafted using four strings and one slimeball. Players can also obtain it from loot chests of woodland mansions and buried treasures.

4) Boat

Steve in a boat (Image via Minecraft)

Boats are amazing for transportation in water. They have decent speed in water and can be used for as long as the player wants, as it does not break on its own. It can be crafted using five planks of any type of wood.

3) Lava bucket

A lava bucket (Image via Minecraft)

A lot of the players often forget that lava is one of the best fuel items in the game. Notably, a bucket of lava can keep the furnace burning for a thousand seconds, which is more than any other item in the game. To get a lava bucket, players simply need to use an empty bucket on a source of lava.

2) Water bucket

A bucket of water can help the player in various situations. It can be used to turn sources of lava into obsidian blocks. Coupled with that, it can also help the player jump from tall places and land without taking any fall damage.

Water can also be used to both stifle hostile mobs and escape them.

1) Shield

Steve with a shield equipped (Image via Minecraft)

Shields can be easily crafted using iron ingots and planks. It can be very helpful in situations where the player is being attacked by mobs. If one is fast enough, they can also avoid taking damage from unexpected creeper explosions using shields.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

