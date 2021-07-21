Shields in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Shields are great for defense in Minecraft.

Ever since they were introduced to Minecraft, shields have changed the game completely. They make going into battle against mobs or fellow players much easier than ever before.

The following is a guide to shields in Minecraft for gamers to keep in mind during gameplay.

Everything to know about shields in Minecraft

How to craft a shield

Image via DigMinecraft

Minecraft shields are fairly simple to make. They require one iron ingot and six wood planks. The wood planks can be any type of wood.

Shields can be enchanted as well if preferred. However, there are limited options when it comes to shield enchantments.

How to use a shield

Image via Minecraft

After a shield has been crafted, players should notice a place in their inventory designated for the item. It is located to the left of the crafting area and to the right of the player box.

Placing a shield in this spot will move the shield to the player’s left hand. This way, gamers can use tools and weapons and still have the shield ready to be equipped at any moment.

Activating a shield is simple. To do so, players should use the same button they would to eat food or open a chest. For example, in Minecraft Java Edition, this is the right click button.

When to use a shield

Image via Minecraft

Shields are the perfect defense against mobs who can shoot at players, like skeletons or ghasts.

Perhaps the best mob to use a shield against is blaze. It can be incredibly difficult to fight blazes in the nether without a shield due to the constant fireballs they shoot. For this reason, gamers will always benefit from taking a shield into the nether.

Shields can also help prevent damage from other mobs. For example, when equipping a shield while a creeper blows up near a player, less damage will be inflicted than it would be without a shield.

Overall, shields are useful Minecraft tools and players will no doubt benefit from their use in one way or another.

