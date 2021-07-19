5 best tips for beginner speedrunners in Minecraft

Speedrunning Minecraft is one of the most popular and impressive ways to play the game.

Although Minecraft can forever be played on the same server, beating the game is classified as beating the ender dragon to see the end credits.

Professional Minecraft speedrunners can accomplish this feat in minutes, while others - especially beginners - can sometimes take hours. With enough practice, however, Minecraft players can best their own speedrun time with every attempt.

The following is a brief list of recommendations for beginner Minecraft speedrunners to keep in mind while playing the game.

Helpful tips for beginner Minecraft speedrunners

#5 - Day one is the most important

Image via Reddit

The first ten minutes of gameplay during a speedrun are arguably the most important. Most speedruns are accomplished on random world seeds rather than inputted ones. Players, therefore, must get to work as soon as they spawn into a new world since it will likely be unfamiliar.

It may be that a world created with the intent to speedrun is not fruitful for collecting resources. Players who are up for a challenge can attempt to start with limited materials, but those seeking to best their times will want to speedrun on a seed that allows the maximum amount of resources to be collected from day one.

Be sure to collect as much as possible in the surrounding spawn vicinity. This includes wood, stone, iron and food. Players can save time by multitasking during the first day, such as cooking food or smelting iron while mining for more. The more that is accomplished right away during a speedrun, the easier it will be later on.

#4 - Skip the diamonds

Image via WonderHowTo

While diamonds are some of the most iconic Minecraft items of all time, and diamond weapons and armor help when going into battle, they are not necessary to beat the game.

Gamers should not bother taking the time to look for diamonds while speedrunning. Often, searching for diamonds during a Minecraft speedrun will waste time. Diamonds are not always easy to find, and are not worth the hassle when attempting to beat the game as fast as possible.

Of course, if players are able to stumble upon diamonds while speedrunning, they should definitely acquire them for the added bonus.

Also read: 5 easiest ways to find diamonds in Minecraft on Android devices

#3 - Make a shield

Image via Pinterest

A shield is almost essential for Minecraft players who want to beat the game quickly. It is simple to craft, requiring only six pieces of wood and a single iron ingot.

Shields will prevent death in many scenarios. In battles against mobs, a shield allows players to live longer and avoid more damage. Without a shield in some cases, they may end up dying and having to run all the way back to their location, or start over completely.

Shields are especially useful while on the hunt for blaze rods. They are nearly necessary for fighting blazes to prevent hits from their flames. Dying in the Nether is one of the worst deaths to experience in Minecraft, and dying to a blaze can surely ruin a speedrun.

#2 - Lava pool Nether portal

Image via @KeithYazici on Twitter

There are a few different ways to quickly make a Nether portal in Minecraft, but perhaps the most efficient method that professional speedrunners use is via a lava pool.

When lava and water are combined, obsidian is created. A lava pool provides a sufficient amount of lava to create a Nether portal. In addition to a lava pool, players only need a bucket and a water source to create a Nether portal quickly.

With enough practice, this can be done successfully in just minutes or less.

Also read: How to find a lava pool in Minecraft

#1 - Explosive beds

Image via Illuminia on Youtube

One of the best ways to defeat the ender dragon in Minecraft is with the help of beds. Beds will explode when a player tries to sleep in them while in any dimension other than the Overworld. Luckily, there is a trick to avoid death and instead inflict damage onto other mobs. It works incredibly well against the ender dragon.

During the game, be sure to collect or make as many beds as possible. Bring them into the end when it's time to go up against the final boss.

To make this trick happen, wait until the ender dragon has made its way down to the pit in the middle of the battleground. Stand in the bedrock pit where the dragon perches and place the bed under the dragon’s head. Then, place a block between the bed and the pit to create a barrier. Finally, attempt to sleep in the bed, and this will cause it to explode.

Be aware, however, that doing this incorrectly could kill players. Therefore, it might first require some practice.

This article reflects the views of the author.

Also read: 5 tips to defeat the Ender Dragon in Minecraft

Check out Sportskeeda's Minecraft YouTube channel for all the latest game updates!

Edited by Sabine Algur